Women’s basketball wraps up home standings this weekend with Brown and Penn

PRINCETON Women’s Basketball will reach the Ivy League portion of its three home games in five days with Brown (2 p.m.) Saturday and Penn (2 p.m.) Monday this weekend. Both games can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SNY.

How did we get here?

Princeton is 10-5 this season after beating the Hartford Hawks, 84-37, at Jadwin Gym on Thursday.

Madison St. Rose broke her season best for the second game in a row with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Maggie Connolly contributed 11 points and four assists. Amelia Osgood set career highs in points (eight) and rebounds (six). Kate Thiers had a new personal best with eight points in the win.

Princeton scored 11 of the first 14 points to eventually lead 26-10 after 10 minutes. St. Rose outscored Hartford in that stretch by 11 points, as the home unit shoots 11-of-17 (64.7 percent). The Tigers allowed only three baskets in the second quarter and led 49–16 at halftime. Head coach Carla Berube ‘s team defeated Hartford by 14 in the second half to close out the game.

2022-23 Statistics and things…

Statistics through January 12.

Ellie Mitchell is seventh in the nation in total rebounds (178), offensive rebounds per game (4.3), rebounds per game (11.9), and 15th in defensive rebounds per game (7.5).

She has recorded at least nine rebounds in 12 of 15 games this season.

Against Seton Hall, she became only the third person since 2009-2010 with at least 23 rebounds and six steals in a game (Javonna Layfield (Dayton), 12/31/17), Kylie Kuhns (Sacramento St., 12/1/10 ).

Mitchell became the first NCAA player to record at least 12 rebounds and eight steals in a game this season in Maine.

She is also only the 10th player since 2009-2010 to have at least seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists and eight steals in a game and the first since February 2018.

She has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 18 of her last 25 games dating back to last season.

The junior is 24th in the nation in steals per game (2.8) and 30th in total steals (42).

Kaitlyn Chen leads the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game and field goal percentage (44.3). She has scored in double digits in every game but two.

Chen ranks 69th in assists per game (4.4), 78th in minutes per game (34.5), and 88th in assists (66).

Juliet Cunningham is currently 61 points short of 1,000 for her career. With her pace of 11.5 points/game, she would reach that milestone on February 3 at Cornell.

Madison St. Rose has scored 31.4 percent of her points (34 points) in the last two games. She has set a personal best in back-to-back matches.

Grace Stone has made at least one three in every game but one and shoots 42.0 percent from deep to speed up the Tigers.

The senior averages 10.7 points per game in his career. The senior has gone from 4.2 points as a freshman, 5.8 points as a sophomore, and 9.3 points as a junior to her current grade.

Stone has appeared in 103 games in her career, while Cunningham has seen time in 101 and Maggie Connolly has seen action in 100.

If Princeton played in the same number of games as last year, barring injuries, Stone would finish with 118 games, tied for third all-time, while Cunningham would finish with 116, fourth most, and Connolly would finish with 115 games, tied for fifth.

Chet Nweke scores an average of 3.9 points per game, which is 1.5 points higher than last season.

After shooting 1-of-13 from deep vs. Temple, Princeton has since made at least three treys in every game with the exception of the Rhode Island game. The Tigers beat a season-best 12 threes vs. Hartford.

The Tigers have at least 10 assists in every game but one this season. Princeton’s 28 Helpers vs. Hartford were two shy of the program record.

After nine steals in the first two games combined, the Tigers have since produced 10 steals in eight games.

Princeton’s Net Rating is 56, the second highest in the Ivy League behind Columbia at number 36.

The Tigers are 44th in the NCAA in least revenue per game (13.8) and 50th in revenue margin (+4.1).

Princeton’s scoring defense is 41st in the nation (57.2).

The Tigers had over 1,000 fans at Jadwin for the game vs. Columbia (1,113) and vs. Cornell (1.017). It was the first time since the 2015–16 season that Princeton played two consecutive home games in front of more than 1,000 fans.

Princeton’s 15-point comeback at Rutgers is the greatest of the Carla Berube era, topping the 12-point rally at Yale in February 2020.

from Grace Stone buzzer beater vs. Rhode Island was the team’s first buzzer beater since Eileen Powers putback with one second remaining in overtime lifted the Tigers past Southwest Texas State, 82–81, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on November 23, 2002.

2022-23 Hair Hoops Information…

Princeton is ranked No. 17 in the NCAA in Her Hoops Stats Defensive Rating (78.0), a stat that controls pace and adjusts defensive rating based on the strength of offenses teams have faced.

The Tigers are No. 38 in Her Hoops Stats Rating (23.3), a rating of teams that set the pace, adapt to the quality of the opponent, and incorporate profit margin in addition to wins and losses.

Berube’s unit is also No. 46 in simple RPI (59.6), which treats all games equally (25% team win%, 50% average opponent win%, 50% average opponent’s average opponent win%). It differs from the NCAA RPI because the NCAA RPI rates home wins as 0.6 wins, home losses as 1.4 losses, away wins as 1.4 wins, and away losses as 0.6 losses.

Kaitlyn Chen

Support rate – 31.0 percent – 98th percentile

Offensive Profit Shares – 2.2 – 94th percentile

Win shares – 3.0 – 94th percentile

Personal Violation Rate – 2.2% – 92nd percentile

Assist/TOV – 1.78 – 93rd percentile

Usage rate – 25.1 – 87th percentile

PER – 22.0 – 86th percentile

Ellie Mitchell

Defensive Profit Shares – 2.0 – 15th overall

Defensive Rebound Rate – 27.5% – 26th overall

Total Rebound Rate – 20.6% – 27th overall

Steal Rate – 4.4 percent – 98th percentile

Defensive rating – 73.9 – 98th percentile

Offensive Rebound Rate – 14.3% – 97th percentile

Win shares – 2.6 – 90th percentile

Juliet Cunningham

Defensive Profit Shares – 1.1 – 92nd percentile

Win shares – 2.4 – 88th percentile

Steal Percentage – 2.9 percent – 87th percentile

Support rate – 20.8 percent – 86th percentile

Princeton vs Brown/Penn…

Princeton leads all-time series vs. Brown, 54-31. The Tigers have won 29 of their last 31 games against the Bears, including nine consecutive battles.

Brown’s last victory over Princeton was at Jadwin on January 13, 2017, a 98-88 decision. The Bears have not won twice in a row against the Tigers since the 2004–05 season.

Princeton leads all-time series vs. Penn., 63-30. The Tigers have won nine of their last 10 games vs. the Quakers.

Penn’s last victory over Princeton was on January 15, 2019, a 66–60 decision. The Quakers’ last winning streak against the Tigers was five consecutive wins from January 2016 to March. 2017.

The last team to win the Ivy League that wasn’t Princeton or Penn was Dartmouth in 2008-09. The Tigers have won nine Ivy titles during that stretch, Penn has won four. Those numbers include a share in 2018-19.

Alumnae Update…

McKenna Haire ’21 is currently doing a graduate season at the University of Hawaii. She played in 15 games and made five starts for the Rainbow Warriors last year and this season, Haire has seen time in nine games.

Princeton pros…

Carlie Littlefield ’21 plays for the Liege Panthers in Belgium. In 11 games, Littlefield averaged 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Shoot Around Fun…

Princeton ends each shootaround on game day with a half court shot. Maggie Connolly (Villanova, Fordham, Rutgers, Rhode Island, Cornell), Paige Morton (Main, Harvard), Amelia Osgood (Towson, Delaware), Ellie Mitchell (Temple), Grace Stone (Hartford), Kaitlyn Chen (Seton Hall), Lexi Weger (UConn), Juliet Cunningham (Columbia) each hit a half-court shot this season.

