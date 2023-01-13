Key Positional Battles for Michigan Football in 2023

The Michigan Wolverines have as much talent returning in 2023 as any Michigan team in recent history. Expectations are sky-high across the board, especially given that the coaching staff has remained intact so far.

However, despite a large number of returning starters and veteran reserves, there are still some key position fights that could make the difference between a National Championship and another off-season full of what ifs.

Here are a few positional battles to watch as spring football quickly approaches.

EDGE

Who is the best edge rusher on defense? With the departure of Mike Morris to the NFL draft, and Eyabi Okie’s transfer to his fifth school, this is a question that will linger until the East Carolina game. All signs point to Jaylen Harrell as one of the starters due to his versatility and experience, but who will face him to be the main pass rusher?

Last year’s unstarred defensive mantra was great, but when it came down to it, the Wolverines were sorely missing out on having a star on the edge to take over games. What player on this team can consistently win one-on-one matches and force offenses to always consider their lineup?

It is primarily a three-man race between a promising veteran, a transfer and an up-and-coming sophomore. But don’t count on an incoming freshman breaking rotation his first year on campus.

Favourite: Braid McGregor

contenders: Derrick Moore, Josaiah Stewart

dark horses: TJ Guy, Enow Etta, Tyler McLaurin

Wide receiver

Michigan will be No. 1 wide receiver and team captain Ronnie Bell, as well as the profound, albeit massively underperforming, Andrel Anthony. Cornelius Johnson (when he returns) and Roman Wilson will be two of the top guys, but this Michigan offense likes to use three primary wide receivers in their passing offense and rotate a fourth.

The Wolverines have a plethora of talent in the reception room, but most of it is unproven. Will one of last year’s three talented freshmen take that second-year leap? Does AJ Henning finally hit it all together as a pass catcher?

Favorites: Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons

contenders: AJ Henning, Amorion Walker, Cristian Dixon

dark horses: Peyton OLeary, Karmello Engels

Corner

Michigans secondary is loaded next season with four of the five positions returning influential starters from last season: Will Johnson, Rod Moore, Mikey Sainristil and the RJ Moten/Makari Paige pairing. But who will start facing Johnson on the other corner with DJ Turner and Gemon Green losing?

The Wolverines have several options, although they are all unproven resources. They turn to the veteran Jalen Perry and hope for a Gemon Green-esque career arc? Can JaDen McBurrows Stay Healthy? Or is Michigan eyeing the transfer portal, or turning one of their talented young safeties (Keon Sabb, Zeke Berry) into a starting corner?

Favourite: JaDen McBurrows

Contender: Jalen Perry

dark horses: Jyaire Hill, Keon Sabb

Dark USC Trojan Horse: Morning Jack

Tight end

Michigan uses more variations of tight personnel than any other team in the Power 5. While Erick All’s transfer and Luke Schoonmaker’s departure have rightly dominated the headlines, the Wolverines also lost Joel Honigford and Carter Selzer, who provided valuable depth to different formations.

Colston Loveland is the No. 1 tight end next year by a bullet, but who will emerge as TE2 or TE3?

Favorites: Max Bredeson, A. J. Barner

contenders: Matthew Hibner, Marlin Klein

Dark Horse: Josh Beetham

Linebacker

Junior Colson is the starting MIKE in permanent tattooed ink, but who will start next to him as the WILL linebacker? Nikhai Hill-Green was supposed to be the man, but injuries derailed his entire 2022 season and allowed Michael Barrett to blossom with 72 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. All four of those numbers were in the top five on the defense last year.

But the battle doesn’t stop there. What about the ascension of real life sophomore Jimmy Rolder who played as a rotating linebacker last season? Incoming Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann, who finished as the top player on the Cornhuskers’ defense through their last three games, did not transfer to Ann Arbor to ride the pine.

Favourite: Michael Barrett

contenders: Nikhai Hill-Green, Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann

dark horses: Jaydon Hood, Semaj Bridgeman

Running Back (No. 3)

In 2023, Michigan will again boast the best running back duo in the country with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. But if the last two years have taught us anything, any injury that can happen will happen, especially at the running back position.

While the Wolverines are expected to distribute snaps even more evenly between their dynamic top two backs, a consistent third rusher should come forward and help carry the load. Can rising sophomore CJ Stokes cut out the fumbles and add a little more power to his game? What is Kalel Mullings’ ceiling with an entire year devoted to one function? Or could one of the upcoming freshmen take over a senior class?

Favourite: CJ Stokes

contenders: Kalel Mullings, Cole Cabana

Dark Horse: Isaiah Gash, Benjamin Hall

Centre

Another year, another positional battle for Greg Crippen. Last year, Crippen battled with eventual Rimington and Outland Trophy winner Olu Oluwatimi for the starting position. This year, while another battle is on the horizon, it will be much more competitive.

Drake Nugent is a Stanford transfer and former team captain of the Cardinal, hoping to get the same boost in Michigan as former Virginia transfer Oluwatimi. Although Nugent has more experience than Crippen, talent for talent, they are very similar.

Favourite: Drake Nugent

Contender: Greg Crippen

Dark Horse: Reece Atteberry

Tackle right/tack left

This battle is interesting because of all the different scenarios to consider. With the right tackle last season, Trente Jones won the job and relinquished it to Karsen Barnhart due to injury, but once healthy Jones was never able to regain his position.

Will they both start next season with a move to the left to fill the void left by Ryan Hayes? Or will be highly touted Arizona state transfer LaDarius Henderson or Stanford transfer Myles Hinton shake things up?

Favorites: Trent Jones, LaDarius Henderson

contenders: Karsen Barnhart, Myles Hinton

dark horses: Jeffrey Persi, Tristan Bounds

Kicker

Who will replace Jake Moody, the greatest kicker in Michigan football history? Without a reliable kicker, Michigan has suffered at least two to three losses over the course of the past two seasons. Often overlooked, kicker is one of the most important and influential positions on the football field. Just ask ohio state.

Favourite: Tommy Doman

Contender: Charlie Menzer

Dark Horse: Adam Samah

Punter

Who will be the new fourth-down quarterback? As Iowa showed last season, a great punter can change the complexion of games and dictate results by flipping field position. Although it’s hard, Brad Robbins can be replaced. However, his facial hair game cannot.

Favourite: Tommy Doman

Contender: Charlie Menzer

Dark Horse: Adam Samah

**If Kris Jenkins declares for the NFL Draft, there will be an important battle between Kenneth Grant and Rayshaun Benny to see who starts next to Mason Graham.