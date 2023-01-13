Coco Gauff, a teenager who enjoys playing tennis





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Coco Gauff admits that she tends to be in a bit of a hurry as she goes through life.

The 18-year-old Floridian doesn’t linger in a city after a tennis tournament is over: even if it’s a nice place, she said with a chuckle, I like to leave. When dinner’s ready, she’s not one to linger in a restaurant: I don’t like sitting and talking after I’ve finished eating, she said, sparking her own laughter even more. I’d like to go.

Yes, overall, Gauff is ready to move on. Her philosophy in a nutshell: Why wait? I’m pretty impatient, to be honest. I wouldn’t say I’m impatient with people and things, but when it comes to getting things done, I’d rather do it sooner rather than later, Gauff said during an interview with The Associated Press. I think that’s related to my career; I never realized it until this conversation. But you do want success to happen now. When the Australian Open kicks off the 2023 Grand Slam season on Monday morning (Sunday evening EST), Gauff will kick off the action at the Rod Laver Arena against Katerina Siniakova. If you win that, Gauff can then take on Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open as a teenager. Keep going all the way to the semifinals, and No. 7-seeded Gauff could face No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who won the 2020 French Open as a teenager and has since won two more major titles. That would be a rematch of their French Open final last June, which Swiatek won. Gauff isn’t the only young player to progress at the highest level of her sport. However, she is one who grew up under and had to get used to an intense spotlight. She made her Grand Slam debut in 2019 by becoming the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history and then attracted even more attention by beating Venus Williams en route to making it to the fourth round at the All England Club. I’ve definitely grown a lot since then. I was 15 and very new. I had a lot of confidence. Still have a lot of faith in it. But I feel like I’m more grounded,” Gauff said. “Everything happened so fast, so my head got, I wouldn’t say big, because I was always humble and everything, but I think in hindsight it all moves quickly. Her biggest growth from then to now, according to her father, Corey: her mental maturity. Swiateks take on Gauff? I feel, off the track, she’s very humble. I’m glad about that, because I know that from a young age, more or less all eyes were on her, Swiatek said. I’m glad she’s handling it well. Gauff certainly has been, both improving as a player and finding her voice and speaking out on issues whether it be gun violence in the US or the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade or whatever is also important to her. She is wise for her age. Obviously, her parents must be very proud of this young lady they raised, and they deserve a lot of credit for laying that foundation for her. But of course Coco is Coco and she is herself, said WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon. What I’m excited about is the process she went through to get there, which to me means she has a good chance of holding that level long term, unlike those who suddenly hit gold. On the field, Gauff knows there is work to be done. Her forehand is still a shot that opponents often test to keep performing and to keep taking steps in the right direction. As it is now, she has already cracked the top 10 rankings in singles and made it all the way to No. 1 in doubles, qualifying for both events at the WTA Finals ending in 2022. She reached her first Grand Slam final in Paris. She won her third singles trophy in Auckland, New Zealand, last week. And now? The biggest goal of any year, Gauff said with another laugh, is to win a Grand Slam. ___ Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich ___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

