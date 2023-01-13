Sports
Take advantage of Detroit’s onslaught as they get healthier
Especially for Yahoo Sports
Winter break is officially over. Get ready to focus on fantasy for the next three months. Sleeping is not allowed. And if you all don’t win your competitions, I will be very disappointed.
Even though the holidays are over, we still give presents. This column has helped so many poolies before, but we upped the generosity this week by including our first reruns of the season. Rejoice in their return!
(Roasted rates from January 13)
Forward
Lucas Raymond, DET (Yahoo: 43%)
Last season’s rookie class was so impressive that Raymond and his 57 points could only finish fourth in the Calder vote. He didn’t necessarily underperform in Year 2, although there was a break in the beginning and some minor bumps along the way. Raymond’s goal and two assists on both Tuesday and Thursday earned him 13 points, including six on the power play in 11 games. Combine that with Detroit welcoming back key forwards and Raymond saw his totals continue to climb.
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS (Yahoo: 37%)
Off-season hip surgery meant Backstrom missed the first 42 games, but he was back in a top-six and leading man advantage role on Sunday. His first point and assist came along with extra ice time on Wednesday. Backstrom’s current equally strong linemates are TJ Oshie and Lars Eller but don’t be surprised to eventually see an old partner Alex Ovechkin join in though the two are already together on PP1.
Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (Yahoo: 31%)
Couldn’t decide which Red Wing to discuss, so both Raymond and Bertuzzi are included. The latter returned on Tuesday after more than five weeks on the sidelines with his second hand injury of the campaign. Even though Bertuzzi averaged 16:53 over two games in which Detroit scored a total of 11 goals, he did not score a point and only shot one puck at the net. The advantage is that he skates with it Dylan Larkin and Raymond, and being next to that kind of talent is bound to yield positive results in the end.
Gabriel Vilardi, LA (Yahoo: 30%)
When first discussed in October, Vilardi was on 43% of the squad after picking up seven points in his first five appearances. Its coverage would cross 50 before significant lulls in November and December saw that number fall further. Vilardi is here again after tallying four goals, seven assists, 24 shots, 11 hits and nine blocks in a 12-game spell that began Dec. 17. Kevin Fiala may be on the third line five on five, but both are in the top power play.
Mason McTavish, ANH (Yahoo: 24%)
Like Vilardi, McTavish showed up early in this space and hit a rough patch before recently getting back on his feet. Dot projections put him producing somewhere in the high 50s and that looked encouraging at first, though his score was slipping and so was his ice age. The Ducks may be 31st on offense, but McTavish and other highly regarded youngsters promise a brighter future. For now, he has 12 points and 32 shots in the last 12 games and should continue to earn plenty of chances based on skill and excellent positioning.
Eeli Tolvanen, SEA (Yahoo: 7%)
Maybe Tolvanen never got a fair shot in Nashville and ended his time there with seven straight scrapes, but so far he’s really enjoying it in Seattle. Since the waivers were waived, the 23-year-old has immediately produced four goals, two assists, 14 shots, 16 hits and nine blocks in seven matchups. Tolvanen excels in a lower six roll, but that’s not surprising considering that Kraken forwards across the lineup succeed in this column that already contains five others (and honestly could have been more).
Kailer Yamamoto, EDM (Yahoo: 4%)
Yamamoto’s recording can simply be described as one that involves a current connection to Connor McDavid, but we’ve been burned many times before by the broken promise of potential partnerships. That said, Yamamoto has been riding shotgun with the captain for a few weeks and has scored five points in eight games. He could fall on the depth chart or miss time through injury, as was the case for nearly a month this season, but should be a tempting pick until conditions change.
Gustav Nyquist, CLS (Yahoo: 3%)
I was all set to talk about Kirill Marchenko (2%) and his last run of goals until I saw Nyquist with his mega minutes and favorable placement. The recent absence of offense or the fact that he’s on Columbus can put many into fantasy, which is completely understandable. But we’re talking about an 20:09 average over the last week and a half and leading spots in both groups of special teams. Based on responsibilities alone, Nyquist represents a low-risk addition in a lower lineup.
Defenders
Neal Pionk, WPG (Yahoo: 50%)
Pionk led the Jets’ blue line offensively, but that honor has been devolved to Josh Morrissey. Pionk amassed 60 PPPs over the past four seasons, but has only two so far as part of a decent second unit. Pionk’s scoring has been erratic all year, though he’s back on the scoresheet with two goals and three assists from his last six games. During that same stretch, he also contributed 11 hits, 10 shots and nine blocks, while playing just under 22 minutes on average.
Justin Schultz, SEA (Yahoo: 19%)
Our first repeat D-man was originally raised in the first episode as someone who should take advantage of Seattle’s improved offense. Here we are, three months later, and Schultz has already tied last season’s total of 23 points, six of them in his six most recent appearances. Even though his ice age is also nowhere near Vincent Dunn or Adam Larsonhas he still been able to produce eight PPAs, 55 shots and 46 blocks and should not be available in about four of the five Yahoo leagues.
Calen Addison, MIN (Yahoo: 13%)
Addison also returned as an offensive specialist in favor of the Wild’s lead man in mid-October. That special teams role has clearly paid off, as he has 15 PPPs, but he’s only managed six other points. Addison hasn’t logged much in other statistical areas, skating only 4:34 a night. His roster has suffered, but he remains a top contender for anyone needing immediate power play support.
Ryan Graves, New Jersey (Yahoo: 6%)
We started this section with three offensive players, so let’s end it with a more defensive example. Graves stood out in Colorado in his first full campaign as he tallied 26 points and led the league with a plus-40. His first season in Jersey would record six goals and 22 assists along with 111 shots, 90 hits and 135 blocks. This year hasn’t been as offensively bountiful for Graves, though he’s posted helpers in three of his last five appearances, including Tuesday’s overall effort of seven blocks, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3.
Goalkeepers
Samuel Ersson, PHI (Yahoo: 14%)
Carterhart was pretty much a wall for the first three weeks of the season, winning six of eight starts while allowing only 16 goals. Regression would eventually creep in through late 2022, which would cover some horrible gigs. The end of Hart’s recession coincided with Ersson’s NHL debut on December 23, where he was retired after letting in five over two-plus periods. The Swede shrugged off that attempt to go 4-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .947 save percentage, with his latest victory being a road shutout against the top-ranked Buffalo offense.
Joonas Korpisalo, CLS (Yahoo: 10%)
Recommending a keeper from a side that has conceded nearly four goals a night may not be the best fantasy strategy. Daily netminding options often prove difficult, but they can ultimately make a difference in weekly matchups. Korpisalo posted a 2.15/.936 line in five games heading into Thursday night, culminating in stopping 39 of 42 on Saturday against the Canes. Elvis Merzikins has not done well all year and is now under the weather conditions. With Columbus facing some weak defensive Western Conference clubs later this month, Korpisalo is at least worth looking into deeper formats.
Players to consider from past columns: Logan Couture, Martin Necas, Dylan Cozens, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jeff Skinner, Andrei Kuzmenko, Matty Beniers, Phillip Danault, Dylan Strome, Kevin Hayes, David Krejci, Trevor Moore, Nick Schmaltz, Max Domi , Kent Johnson, Alex Iafallo, Brock Boeser, JT Compher, Owen Tippett, Jared McCann, Conor Sheary, Jack Roslovic, Brandon Hagel, Michael Amadio, Sam Steel, Jordan Eberle, William Karlsson, James van Riemsdyk, Viktor Arvidsson, Jason Zucker, Nick Paul, Seth Jarvis, Brandon Montour, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jake Sanderson, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Ty Smith, Sean Durzi, Vince Dunn, Adam Boqvist, Janis Moser, Erik Gustafsson, K’Andre Miller, Vitek Vanecek, Martin Jones, Charlie Lindgren, James Reimer, Karel Vejmelka, Pyotr Kochetkov, Antti Raanta, Stuart Skinner, Pheonix Copley, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Craig Anderson, Casey DeSmith
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy-hockey-pickups-take-advantage-of-detroits-offense-as-they-get-healthier-195402170.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Take advantage of Detroit’s onslaught as they get healthier
- 9 amazing innovations that will improve campus security
- GOP strategist alleges ACU President Matt Schlapp sexually assaulted her
- Adidas loses four stripes court battle with designer Thom Browne | Fashion
- I need to blur the house on Google Maps.here’s why
- China’s trade with Russia hit a record $190 billion in 2022 despite sanctions
- PM Modi launches MV Ganga Vilas cruise and inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi: key points | India News
- HBO’s The Last of Us breaks the video game adaptation curse
- Coco Gauff, a teenager who enjoys playing tennis
- How An Post Realizes Its Digital Transformation Strategy
- Judge lets writer’s rape complaint proceed against Donald Trump – NBC Bay Area
- Welsh-Ryan Arena sees beer and wine sales take off