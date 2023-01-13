Take advantage of Detroit’s onslaught as they get healthier

Especially for Yahoo Sports

Winter break is officially over. Get ready to focus on fantasy for the next three months. Sleeping is not allowed. And if you all don’t win your competitions, I will be very disappointed.

Even though the holidays are over, we still give presents. This column has helped so many poolies before, but we upped the generosity this week by including our first reruns of the season. Rejoice in their return!

(Roasted rates from January 13)

Forward

Lucas Raymond, DET (Yahoo: 43%)

Last season’s rookie class was so impressive that Raymond and his 57 points could only finish fourth in the Calder vote. He didn’t necessarily underperform in Year 2, although there was a break in the beginning and some minor bumps along the way. Raymond’s goal and two assists on both Tuesday and Thursday earned him 13 points, including six on the power play in 11 games. Combine that with Detroit welcoming back key forwards and Raymond saw his totals continue to climb.

Nicklas Backstrom, WAS (Yahoo: 37%)

Off-season hip surgery meant Backstrom missed the first 42 games, but he was back in a top-six and leading man advantage role on Sunday. His first point and assist came along with extra ice time on Wednesday. Backstrom’s current equally strong linemates are TJ Oshie and Lars Eller but don’t be surprised to eventually see an old partner Alex Ovechkin join in though the two are already together on PP1.

Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (Yahoo: 31%)

Couldn’t decide which Red Wing to discuss, so both Raymond and Bertuzzi are included. The latter returned on Tuesday after more than five weeks on the sidelines with his second hand injury of the campaign. Even though Bertuzzi averaged 16:53 over two games in which Detroit scored a total of 11 goals, he did not score a point and only shot one puck at the net. The advantage is that he skates with it Dylan Larkin and Raymond, and being next to that kind of talent is bound to yield positive results in the end.

As the Red Wings get healthier, their fantasy values ​​should rise as well. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gabriel Vilardi, LA (Yahoo: 30%)

When first discussed in October, Vilardi was on 43% of the squad after picking up seven points in his first five appearances. Its coverage would cross 50 before significant lulls in November and December saw that number fall further. Vilardi is here again after tallying four goals, seven assists, 24 shots, 11 hits and nine blocks in a 12-game spell that began Dec. 17. Kevin Fiala may be on the third line five on five, but both are in the top power play.

Mason McTavish, ANH (Yahoo: 24%)

Like Vilardi, McTavish showed up early in this space and hit a rough patch before recently getting back on his feet. Dot projections put him producing somewhere in the high 50s and that looked encouraging at first, though his score was slipping and so was his ice age. The Ducks may be 31st on offense, but McTavish and other highly regarded youngsters promise a brighter future. For now, he has 12 points and 32 shots in the last 12 games and should continue to earn plenty of chances based on skill and excellent positioning.

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA (Yahoo: 7%)

Maybe Tolvanen never got a fair shot in Nashville and ended his time there with seven straight scrapes, but so far he’s really enjoying it in Seattle. Since the waivers were waived, the 23-year-old has immediately produced four goals, two assists, 14 shots, 16 hits and nine blocks in seven matchups. Tolvanen excels in a lower six roll, but that’s not surprising considering that Kraken forwards across the lineup succeed in this column that already contains five others (and honestly could have been more).

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM (Yahoo: 4%)

Yamamoto’s recording can simply be described as one that involves a current connection to Connor McDavid, but we’ve been burned many times before by the broken promise of potential partnerships. That said, Yamamoto has been riding shotgun with the captain for a few weeks and has scored five points in eight games. He could fall on the depth chart or miss time through injury, as was the case for nearly a month this season, but should be a tempting pick until conditions change.

Gustav Nyquist, CLS (Yahoo: 3%)

I was all set to talk about Kirill Marchenko (2%) and his last run of goals until I saw Nyquist with his mega minutes and favorable placement. The recent absence of offense or the fact that he’s on Columbus can put many into fantasy, which is completely understandable. But we’re talking about an 20:09 average over the last week and a half and leading spots in both groups of special teams. Based on responsibilities alone, Nyquist represents a low-risk addition in a lower lineup.

Defenders

Neal Pionk, WPG (Yahoo: 50%)

Pionk led the Jets’ blue line offensively, but that honor has been devolved to Josh Morrissey. Pionk amassed 60 PPPs over the past four seasons, but has only two so far as part of a decent second unit. Pionk’s scoring has been erratic all year, though he’s back on the scoresheet with two goals and three assists from his last six games. During that same stretch, he also contributed 11 hits, 10 shots and nine blocks, while playing just under 22 minutes on average.

Justin Schultz, SEA (Yahoo: 19%)

Our first repeat D-man was originally raised in the first episode as someone who should take advantage of Seattle’s improved offense. Here we are, three months later, and Schultz has already tied last season’s total of 23 points, six of them in his six most recent appearances. Even though his ice age is also nowhere near Vincent Dunn or Adam Larsonhas he still been able to produce eight PPAs, 55 shots and 46 blocks and should not be available in about four of the five Yahoo leagues.

Calen Addison, MIN (Yahoo: 13%)

Addison also returned as an offensive specialist in favor of the Wild’s lead man in mid-October. That special teams role has clearly paid off, as he has 15 PPPs, but he’s only managed six other points. Addison hasn’t logged much in other statistical areas, skating only 4:34 a night. His roster has suffered, but he remains a top contender for anyone needing immediate power play support.

Ryan Graves, New Jersey (Yahoo: 6%)

We started this section with three offensive players, so let’s end it with a more defensive example. Graves stood out in Colorado in his first full campaign as he tallied 26 points and led the league with a plus-40. His first season in Jersey would record six goals and 22 assists along with 111 shots, 90 hits and 135 blocks. This year hasn’t been as offensively bountiful for Graves, though he’s posted helpers in three of his last five appearances, including Tuesday’s overall effort of seven blocks, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3.

Goalkeepers

Samuel Ersson, PHI (Yahoo: 14%)

Carterhart was pretty much a wall for the first three weeks of the season, winning six of eight starts while allowing only 16 goals. Regression would eventually creep in through late 2022, which would cover some horrible gigs. The end of Hart’s recession coincided with Ersson’s NHL debut on December 23, where he was retired after letting in five over two-plus periods. The Swede shrugged off that attempt to go 4-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .947 save percentage, with his latest victory being a road shutout against the top-ranked Buffalo offense.

Joonas Korpisalo, CLS (Yahoo: 10%)

Recommending a keeper from a side that has conceded nearly four goals a night may not be the best fantasy strategy. Daily netminding options often prove difficult, but they can ultimately make a difference in weekly matchups. Korpisalo posted a 2.15/.936 line in five games heading into Thursday night, culminating in stopping 39 of 42 on Saturday against the Canes. Elvis Merzikins has not done well all year and is now under the weather conditions. With Columbus facing some weak defensive Western Conference clubs later this month, Korpisalo is at least worth looking into deeper formats.

