Sports
Tyler Adams named American Soccer Player of the Year
After a year captaining the United States men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Tyler Adams has been named the 2022 U.S. Male Soccer Player of the Year.
This was the third time Adams had been nominated – he was also a finalist in 2018 and 2020 – but on this occasion he was the runaway winner.
Of the five finalists for the Male Player of the Year award, Adams earned 71.6% of the total tabulated vote, followed by Christian Pulisic (14.7%) and Matt Turner (8.2%).
The midfielder led the USMNT in minutes played this year and played in every minute of the US team’s World Cup run.
He was named Man of the Match during the first two American games, a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 0-0 draw against England.
At club level, he was part of RB Leipzig’s DFB-Pokal winning side and has also been a key player for Leeds United since moving to the English Premier League last summer.
“Getting this kind of recognition is certainly special, but for me the success of the team is the most important thing,” said Adams.
“Having the experience to go to the World Cup, perform well as a group and take the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Adams was notified of the honor during the pregame broadcast of the Aston Villa-Leeds United match earlier on Friday.
American football legend Tim Howard, who has won the award twice, recorded a video that was shown to Adams as a surprise in front of his teammates in Leeds.
“Tim Howard is an absolute legend in the history of American football and also in the Premier League,” said Adams. “It was very special to hear those words from him, and I am very grateful.”
Adams was the youngest captain at the 2022 tournament and the youngest USMNT captain at the World Cup since 1950.
Against the Netherlands in the round of 16, Adams became the youngest-ever U.S. captain in a World Cup knockout match.
Overall, Adams led the team with 1,131 minutes played and 14 starts while tying the USMNT lead with 14 appearances.
During World Cup qualifying, Adams played in 13 of 14 games, tied for the team lead, including 12 starts.
Votes for the US Soccer Male and Young Male Player of the Year awards are collected from respective USMNT coaches, players who earned a cap in 2022, members of the US Soccer Board of Directors, US Soccer Athletes’ Council, professional league (MLS and USL ) head coaches, select media members, and former players and administrators.
For the second time, fans could also participate in the voting, with their votes being weighted for 15% of the total.
US Soccer Male Player of the Year was first awarded in 1984, and a total of 26 players have been awarded the honor.
Current US Soccer Director of Sports Earnie Stewart won the award in 2001.
Landon Donovan holds the record for the most awards, winning it four times, and Clint Dempsey winning it three times.
Pulisic became the youngest player to win the award in 2017 when he was 18.
