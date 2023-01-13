Black Knight Football Club and FC Lorient announce strategic partnership





VEGAS (January 12, 2023) – Black Knight Football Club (BKFC) – the partnership led by Bill Foley and majority owned by Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae”) – has entered into a strategic partnership and agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in FC Lorient, a French Ligue 1 football club. The agreement allows BKFC to raise additional capital after this season to invest.

The investment in FC Lorient furthers BKFC’s multi-club ownership strategy launched last month with the acquisition of AFC Bournemouth, an English Premier League club. The partnership builds a global network of world-class football clubs, players and real estate assets that will deliver operational synergies, accelerate player development, enable efficient player migration across BKFC’s network of owned and operated clubs, while maintaining both strong on-field and financial results. The minority group is led by award-winning actor, director and producer Michael B. Jordan and Nullah Sarker (The Players Tribune, Cedar Lane Capital). Jordan and Sarker will work closely with Foley on areas such as global marketing and internationalization of BKFC. “We are pleased to announce today a strategic partnership and investment in FC Lorient,” said Foley. “Loïc Fery has successfully built a best-in-class football club and will be a great partner as we build BKFC into a leading multi-club football operator. I look forward to working with Loïc and his team to continue FC’s success Lorient to accelerate.” and BKFC.” For the past 14 seasons, FC Lorient has operated under Fery’s management after becoming the youngest president and owner of a Ligue 1 club. Fery’s management has been central to the club’s growth and development. FC Lorient will be a major contributor to and beneficiary of BKFC’s multi-club ownership strategy. In BKFC, FC Lorient adds an operator with a track record of success in Foley, who founded the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League and recorded the most successful season for an expansion franchise in any sport after reaching the Stanley Cup- final in the opening season. Fery commented: “FC Lorient represents an extraordinary opportunity, which also brings with it great responsibilities. Since I took over the club in 2009, all my decisions have been driven by the objective of structuring and maintaining the club at the highest level Ligue 1 has an ambition of excellence for French football, and I want our team to be part of this increasingly competitive future.Bill’s experience and achievements in professional sport (particularly with the Vegas Golden Knights), his passion, his determined character and his global approach to football with Bournemouth convinced me to join forces. I am very happy to realize this opportunity for FC Lorient and to welcome Bill to FC Lorient.” FC Lorient is a fixture in Ligue 1, the premier professional football league in France, and has played at the top level of French football for 13 of the past 16 seasons. Referring to itself as “The League of Talents”, Ligue 1 has been a priority for BKFC as it is home to some of the best academies in Europe and is known for developing some of the most talented players in the world. FC Lorient is currently sixth in Ligue 1 and has the fourth youngest squad, demonstrating the club’s ability to effectively develop and utilize its youth talent. ABOUT THE FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Foley Entertainment Group, founded by Bill Foley in 2021, manages the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League, the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League, two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley, The Dollar Loan Center sports and entertainment center in Henderson, NV, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Hotel Les Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg, CA, Hotel Californian and restaurant Blackbird in Santa Barbara, CA, Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT, Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR, and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and customers. ABOUT FC LORIENT FC Lorient is a French professional football club based in Lorient, Brittany, France. The club was founded in 1926 and currently plays in Ligue 1, the top tier of French men’s football. Lorient won the Coupe de France in 2002. FC Lorient has a successful track record of developing world-class footballers, which is highlighted by its robust youth academy. FC Lorient also has a leading women’s section and is active in developing and promoting women’s football. The club plays its home games at the 18,000-seat Stade Yves Allainmat (“Le Moustoir”), which hosts the famous European Celtic Festival each summer and serves as a multi-purpose venue for international sporting events, major concerts and shows. ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS The Vegas Golden Knights is a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were founded by founder Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-2018 and celebrated their fifth season in 2021-22. For the latest news and information about the Golden Knights, visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

