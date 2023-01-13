Join tennis teams for their annual ‘Meet The Lions’ event on January 21 – Community





Events

What

Are you still looking for plans for next weekend or have you ever thought about giving tennis a try? Look no further because Lions Tennis has got you covered! Join the teams for their annual free Meet The Lions event. This is a great way to meet the players and coaches of Saint Leo Lion’s Top 5 nationally ranked men’s and women’s tennis teams. In addition, participants receive instruction, play, compete and most importantly have fun with them on their home courts: the Saint Leo Tennis Center! This event is for players of all ages and skill levels. There are courses for beginners, kids, competitive players and everyone in between. Participants have the option of going to different courts until they find one that best meets their needs. Do you want: a mini lesson, get to know the sport, play and compete for points, or raise your heart rate with some tennis exercises? We’ve got you covered! And best of all, it is free. No pre-registration is required for this event, so players can come and go as they please. Join us for a morning of tennis fun! Who

The event is for all ages and levels. No previous experience is required. Saint Leo students, employees and their families are encouraged to attend. The local community is also invited. When

Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m Where

Saint Leo Tennis Center on the University Campus Cost

Free Registration information

There is no pre-registration. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver before participating in the jobs. Contact details

Chad Berryhill

(352) 588-7303

[email protected]



