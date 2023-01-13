A college hockey coach’s quick action saved a player’s life, so the league honored her as player of the week





Leahy was honored for her actions on January 5, when Army Junior Eric Huss suffered a laceration to the throat after being accidentally cut by a teammate’s skate knife during a game at Sacred Heart in Bridgeport, Conn. Leahy was the first person to respond to the Black Knights forward and stayed by his side to control the bleeding from the moment they left the ice until Huss arrived at the hospital and entered the emergency room. Get sports headlines The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning. I was just watching center-ice, and one of our guys took a big hit, so I didn’t even really see it because it happened so fast, Leahy told ESPN. Then I looked a little bit to the left and I saw a little bit of blood on the ice, so I just put one foot on the boards and jumped two feet over them. Then I saw it in plain sight, and I ran over, threw some hands on it, got direct pressure, and we just went off the ice. I immediately knew we had to take this seriously, so I went as soon as possible. After undergoing surgery Thursday night to close the wound, Huss returned to West Point on Friday. The next day, Huss and the team presented Leahy with the game belt player. It went through my mind that Erics has a lot of trouble here, army coach Brian Riley said on the Inside Atlantic Hockey podcast when remembering the incident. This can be very bad. A very, very scary moment that, without Rachel and the other medical people, the Sacred Heart medical people and the doctor who were in the building, that ending could have been catastrophic. According to Riley, the doctor credited Leahy, who continued to apply pressure to the wound while Huss was loaded into the ambulance and taken to the hospital. The surgeon said he had 5-10 minutes left, Riley said. He praised all the people there, but especially Rachel for limiting the amount of blood loss. Leahy was honored before Sunday’s home game against Providence, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd and taps from both teams down the blue line. What could have been catastrophic turned out, I think, to have the best possible ending, Riley said. He’s back, and we couldn’t be happier, and we couldn’t be more proud of Rachel. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @Globe Mahoney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/01/13/sports/college-hockey-trainers-quick-action-saved-players-life-so-league-honored-her-player-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos