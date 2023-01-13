Man sets world record by eating at 18 Michelin star restaurants in 24 hours | Smart news





Eric Finkelstein, 34, who has feasted on beef tartare, caviar, grilled scallops and other high-end dishes all over New York City, now holds the world record for visiting restaurants with the most Michelin stars in 24 o’clock. Since 1926, the tire manufacturer Michelin has been rating gourmet restaurants around the world to encourage more travelers to hit the road, according to theAuguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. For restaurants, earning Michelin stars is a huge achievement. They signal to diners that a particular eatery is worth visiting for its top-notch cuisine.Michelin inspectors give restaurants one, two or three stars, with three being the highest possible rating. Finkelstein, a healthcare IT consultant, set the record by visiting 18 Michelin star restaurants on Oct. 26; Guinness World Recordsannounced his performance on December 29. Although he works his way through some of thethe best restaurants in town in just one day, Finkelstein spent months preparing for the field trip. Finkelstein is a bit of a record fiend: he also holds two other Guinness World Records, one for thelongest table tennis service and the other for thelargest mosaic flag for table tennis balls. So when someone on the social networking platform Discord tagged him in a post about the existing record for the most visited Michelin star restaurants in 24 hours (12 in one day), he couldn’t resist breaking it. Like many children, Finkelstein grew up reading Guinness World Record books. In his late twenties, he decided to go for records like remaining a grown-up version of a kid, similar to the jokes he enjoyed playing in college, he says.CNNby Lianne Kolirin. I was just trying to do something that I thought was fun and funny, says FinkelsteinWashington Posts Praveena Somasundaram, adding that he wanted to do something really stupid. In August 2021, he submitted his official application to Guinness World Records, which the organization accepted nine months later in April. Finkelstein dove into planning: He contacted Michelin-starred restaurants all over the city to get reservations, tracked down people who could serve as witnesses for the record, and created a detailed timeline and map of his planned route. Finkelstein also overcame a major setback when he left four of the restaurants he planned to visitlost their Michelin stars just 20 days before his binge. Fortunately, he managed to string together replacements in time. On the day of his attempt, he started eating just before noon and finished around 11:10 p.m. In addition to witnesses watching his every bite, he also carried a body camera for further evidence. All told, he spent $494 (plus tax and tips) and ate an estimated 5,000 calories, according to Guinness World Records. I got really full, Finkelstein tells CNN. Certainly at the two-thirds point, I started to get a little nervous about my appetite. The next day I ate almost nothing. Having enjoyed his last performance, Finkelstein is already moving to the next. He and his girlfriend, Jackie Cheng, have officially applied to set another record, but they are keeping quiet about which record. Recommended videos

