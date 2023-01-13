Sports
Men, Women Squash fall to Princeton in Ivy Openers
NEW YORK The Columbia men’s and women’s squash teams each suffered 6-3 losses in their Ivy League openers against Princeton on Friday. The eighth-ranked women were defeated by the No. 4 Tigers, while the ninth-ranked men were defeated by the No. 3 Princeton.
“I think the big positive is that we’ve been getting better every game,” said Squash President Kenneth W. Torrey. Chris Sachvie said afterwards. “Today was one of the better performances we put in, even if it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. I think the message is we’re going to get one if we keep moving in this direction. There are no easy ones, but we are a few bounces off on the women’s side, and one or two other things go our way on the men’s side and it’s a different outcome.
Columbia heads to Penn on Sunday for their second Ivy League game. The men battle the No. 2 Quakers, while the women face the ninth-ranked Quakers.
WOMEN SUMMARY:
No. 4 Princeton 6, No. 8 Columbia 3
The Columbia Women (1-3, 0-1 Ivy) got off to a strong start with a victory in Game No. 2 of Simmi Chan. The Hong Kong sophomore went undefeated this season, beating Princeton’s Liyen Teohm 11-1, 11-7, 12-10 to award the Lions the first point of the day.
Princeton (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) answered with wins in the No. 4 and No. 7 games to claim the lead, but the Lions bounced right back thanks to Nourin Khalifa. The first year, her record improved to 3–1 with a hard-fought four match victory over India Stephenson, 10–12, 11–9, 11–2, 11–7, tying the team score at 2–2.
Moments later, Princeton finalized five-game back-to-back results that played a large part in determining the final outcome. Andrea Toth came back from a match and entered the fourth to beat Sarah Kao11-9, in the fifth. Charity of Izhar also relinquished a 2-1 game lead, leaving fourth and fifth to Abigail Schuster, 12-10, in the fifth.
The Tigers took the win with a three-game win over No. 5. Despite the team score being decided, the Lions managed to win a third game as Farida Mohammed took care of Molly Chadwick, 11-3, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5. Mohamed, the 2021-22 Ivy League Rookie of the Year, improved to 3-0 on the year.
“Two-all in the game and we had two players two-all in games on number three and number nine,” said Sachvie. “Both Sarah and Amal were great, but at the end of the day it’s one or two shots that decide the outcome. We went from two-all to 4-2. In the end, a few balls here and there decided the game.”
Order of finish (women):
2, 7, 4, 6, 9, 3, 5, 8, 1
MEN’S RECAP
No. 3 Princeton 6, No. 9 Columbia 3
Princeton (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) won each of the first three games and drew a five-game decision at No. 9 to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Ryan Chen had won his first two games, 12-10 and 11-3, and had game ball in the third 10-7, but Avi Agarwal rallied to win the third, 12-10, before coming back all the way.
Columbia (1-3, 0-1 Ivy) then put in the first run Rutvik Rau achieved a three-game sweep in match No. 6. Rau improved to 2-1 on the season, beating Hassan Khalil 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, to start the men’s onslaught.
Chaitanya Shah completed the second wave of matches moments later with a four-game win. The senior improved to 3-1 this season, sharing the first two games with Ahmed Wael before finishing the last two, 11-8, 11-9.
That went away Sameer Saxena (8), Zak Nam (5) and Harold Castiaux (1) with the opportunity to take home the win. Saxena and Nam each won their opening games, but the Tigers only needed one point and took it from the top. Daelum Mawji won Harold Castiaux11-6, 11-2, 11-7, to win the game.
“It can be mentally difficult to know that the team game is over and still perform at its best,” added Sachvie. “We worked on that and our goal is to get better every week. These guys have to push individually and we fought really well there. Difficult result, but not because of a lack of effort.”
Nam then pulled off a thrilling five match win over Alastair Cho, 11-5, 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-7.
Order of finish (men):
4, 7, 2, 9, 6, 3, 1, 8, 4
Follow the teams for the latest news on Columbia’s squash programsTwitterandInstagram(@CULionsSquash), opFacebook(Facebook.com/ColumbiaSquash), or by visiting GoColumbiaLions.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/1/13/general-mens-womens-squash-fall-to-princeton-in-ivy-openers.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men, Women Squash fall to Princeton in Ivy Openers
- Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson intends to take current Uxbridge seat amid speculation pair could strike deal to avoid leadership challenge | Political news
- Ultimate Bollywood Party with DJ Notorious
- Miss Thailand wore a dress made from soda pellets
- The last Google Stadia game released today is a piece of history
- South Jersey residents reported a bustling boom in the area
- The extraordinary fusion of Indian heritage and modernity can be witnessed on the Ganga Vilas cruise: PM Modi
- Biden administrator prepares to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
- CGTN AMERICA: Countdown to the most-watched entertainment show in the world | State News
- Man sets world record by eating at 18 Michelin star restaurants in 24 hours | Smart news
- LUPE Fund, Inc., rings the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange
- UK South Africa – Tech Hub Plastics Innovation & Circularity Challenge 2023