Men, Women Squash fall to Princeton in Ivy Openers

NEW YORK The Columbia men’s and women’s squash teams each suffered 6-3 losses in their Ivy League openers against Princeton on Friday. The eighth-ranked women were defeated by the No. 4 Tigers, while the ninth-ranked men were defeated by the No. 3 Princeton.

“I think the big positive is that we’ve been getting better every game,” said Squash President Kenneth W. Torrey. Chris Sachvie said afterwards. “Today was one of the better performances we put in, even if it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. I think the message is we’re going to get one if we keep moving in this direction. There are no easy ones, but we are a few bounces off on the women’s side, and one or two other things go our way on the men’s side and it’s a different outcome.

Columbia heads to Penn on Sunday for their second Ivy League game. The men battle the No. 2 Quakers, while the women face the ninth-ranked Quakers.

WOMEN SUMMARY:

No. 4 Princeton 6, No. 8 Columbia 3

The Columbia Women (1-3, 0-1 Ivy) got off to a strong start with a victory in Game No. 2 of Simmi Chan . The Hong Kong sophomore went undefeated this season, beating Princeton’s Liyen Teohm 11-1, 11-7, 12-10 to award the Lions the first point of the day.

Princeton (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) answered with wins in the No. 4 and No. 7 games to claim the lead, but the Lions bounced right back thanks to Nourin Khalifa . The first year, her record improved to 3–1 with a hard-fought four match victory over India Stephenson, 10–12, 11–9, 11–2, 11–7, tying the team score at 2–2.

Moments later, Princeton finalized five-game back-to-back results that played a large part in determining the final outcome. Andrea Toth came back from a match and entered the fourth to beat Sarah Kao 11-9, in the fifth. Charity of Izhar also relinquished a 2-1 game lead, leaving fourth and fifth to Abigail Schuster, 12-10, in the fifth.

The Tigers took the win with a three-game win over No. 5. Despite the team score being decided, the Lions managed to win a third game as Farida Mohammed took care of Molly Chadwick, 11-3, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5. Mohamed, the 2021-22 Ivy League Rookie of the Year, improved to 3-0 on the year.

“Two-all in the game and we had two players two-all in games on number three and number nine,” said Sachvie. “Both Sarah and Amal were great, but at the end of the day it’s one or two shots that decide the outcome. We went from two-all to 4-2. In the end, a few balls here and there decided the game.”

Order of finish (women):

2, 7, 4, 6, 9, 3, 5, 8, 1

MEN’S RECAP

No. 3 Princeton 6, No. 9 Columbia 3

Princeton (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) won each of the first three games and drew a five-game decision at No. 9 to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Ryan Chen had won his first two games, 12-10 and 11-3, and had game ball in the third 10-7, but Avi Agarwal rallied to win the third, 12-10, before coming back all the way.

Columbia (1-3, 0-1 Ivy) then put in the first run Rutvik Rau achieved a three-game sweep in match No. 6. Rau improved to 2-1 on the season, beating Hassan Khalil 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, to start the men’s onslaught.

Chaitanya Shah completed the second wave of matches moments later with a four-game win. The senior improved to 3-1 this season, sharing the first two games with Ahmed Wael before finishing the last two, 11-8, 11-9.

That went away Sameer Saxena (8), Zak Nam (5) and Harold Castiaux (1) with the opportunity to take home the win. Saxena and Nam each won their opening games, but the Tigers only needed one point and took it from the top. Daelum Mawji won Harold Castiaux 11-6, 11-2, 11-7, to win the game.

“It can be mentally difficult to know that the team game is over and still perform at its best,” added Sachvie. “We worked on that and our goal is to get better every week. These guys have to push individually and we fought really well there. Difficult result, but not because of a lack of effort.”

Nam then pulled off a thrilling five match win over Alastair Cho, 11-5, 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-7.

Order of finish (men):

4, 7, 2, 9, 6, 3, 1, 8, 4

Follow the teams for the latest news on Columbia’s squash programsTwitterandInstagram(@CULionsSquash), opFacebook(Facebook.com/ColumbiaSquash), or by visiting GoColumbiaLions.com.