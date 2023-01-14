Cricket takes on match fixers at new Twenty20 event in Dubai

The ICC has strengthened its anti-corruption enforcement ahead of the start of the latest global franchise tournament, the ILT20, which kicks off today in Dubai.

Sportsmail revealed last week that the ICC’s anti-corruption unit [ACU] have launched an investigation into six allegations of corruption that took place last month at a T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi, leading to an increased on-site presence for the competition in Dubai, which will see 20 England players take part.

Joe Root will make his first international T20 appearance in four years when he plays for the Dubai Capitals against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament this afternoon, with the ICC’s ACU watching closely.

The ICC has strengthened its anti-corruption enforcement ahead of the latest white-ball global franchise tournament, the ILT20, which kicks off Friday in Dubai, UAE.

It is clear that the ICC will have six anti-corruption managers at every match in Dubai, an increase from the four on duty at the T10 tournament under investigation, as well as an intelligence officer and investigator overseeing the entire competition.

The massive growth of short-form franchise leagues in recent years has led to increased concerns about corruption as it has been accompanied by a dramatic increase in gambling activity, much of it unregulated. The ILT20 is one of four franchise leagues taking place this month alone, along with the Big Bash, the Bangladesh Premier League and South Africa’s SA20, with the result that anti-corruption resources are increasingly thinly distributed.

Anti-corruption safeguards vary from tournament to tournament, a problem compounded by the fact that ICC regulations allow full member countries to run their own anti-corruption programs. For example, with the financially tight Bangladesh Cricket Board in charge, there is only one anti-corruption manager at every game in the BPL, while Cricket South Africa has only assigned two officers to every game at the SA20 which kicked off in Cape Town earlier this week with a match with Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler.

ICC is investigating six allegations of corruption in a T10 match in Abu Dhabi won by Deccan Gladiators, above. There is no suggestion of any misconduct by their players

In contrast, ICC events such as World Cups usually operate with about 10 anti-corruption officers, one of whom is assigned to each team 24 hours a day. The main responsibility of the anti-corruption officers is to control access to the players in stadiums and around hotels to prevent them from being approached by potential corruptors, with all visitors and mobile phones banned from the Players and Match Officials Area on the ground.

The ICC works closely with the players and receives about 1200 reports from them every year about suspicious activity, which after review lead to between 30 and 40 formal investigations.

The ECB is responsible for conducting anti-corruption operations in domestic cricket and will have officers at every Hundred and Twenty20 Blast match this summer. In addition, all professional players in England are required to attend anti-corruption educational workshops before the start of each season, mandatory sessions that apply to both men’s and women’s cricket and are also conducted at the Academy level. The sessions highlight the various corruption risks players may face and how to report any approaches of suspicious individuals.