Sports
Ohio State Football promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator
COLUMBUS, Ohio Brian Hartline has been steadily climbing the Ohio State Football coaching ranks since leaving his NFL career behind.
His latest promotion gives him new clout and authority over the eternal Buckeyes juggernaut. Ohio State announced Friday that Hartline is being promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Kevin Wilson, who left to become head coach at Tulsa.
Hartline will remain on as receivers coach. It is not yet known if Hartline’s promotion will include play-calling duties. Head coach Ryan Day has been tackling that since his own tenure as co-offensive coordinator began in 2017. He recently told ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit that he was considering handing over those duties to focus more on the managerial aspects of his position.
Either way, the promotion reflects both Hartline’s growing stature and OSU’s need to continue raising his profile and compensation to keep him in Columbus.
Offensive line coach Justin Frye will assume the title of run game coordinator. That was previously in the hands of running backs coach Tony Alford, who will retain all of his other duties. Ohio State also officially confirms the promotion of Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach, replacing Wilson’s other duties.
The promotion is Hartline’s second in as many years. He added the title of passing game coordinator to his receiver-coach responsibilities following the 2021 season. That bump came after Hartline, already established as one of the top coaches in the country, began receiving overtures from other programs.
He was also reported to have been interviewed for the Cincinnati head coach opening. He later posted on Twitter that he was aware of the speculation, but right now my heart is with Ohio State and I have no plans to go anywhere else.
The former Buckeye receiver has spent his entire coaching career with the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to date.
Hartline returned to OSU in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach under Urban Meyer. A year later, he served as an interim receivers coach when the program parted ways with Zach Smith. He took over the position permanently in 2019.
His recruiting classes consistently feature high-ranking receivers from around the country. Last April, three of his former Alabama career-ending receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams were drafted consecutively from 10th to 12th in the first round of the NFL Drafts.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba set the Big Ten record for receiving yards in a single season in 2021. Last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. a unanimous All-American and Emeka Egbuka also went over 1,000 yards.
Hartline now takes on a bigger role in the game plan, from design to execution. Although Day called the plays, Wilson was instrumental in the weekly process, especially as it related to the run game. Hartline’s promotion and Bailey’s promotion kept the rest of OSU’s offensive brain confidence intact.
Ohio State has averaged no less than 41 points per game since 2016, including finishing second last season after leading the nation in 2021. The Buckeyes have led the country in yards per game for the past two seasons.
Hartline’s proven ability to attract and develop talent helped fuel that production. Now he will help orchestrate it, possibly one day taking another step toward running his own program.
