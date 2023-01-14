Men’s tennis kicks off Sunday with doubleheader in the spring





AUBURN, Ala. Auburn men’s tennis kicks off the 2023 spring season with a Sunday home game at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Tigers open the season against Michigan State at 12:00 PM CT, followed by Alabama State at 5:00 PM CT. “As we get better as a program, we schedule harder teams early in the year and that’s what I wanted to do with Michigan State,” head coach Bobby Reynolds said about opening against the Spartans. “We will play both games indoors and this is a good chance to wake up our boys that we need to get off to a flying start from the start.” The Tigers enter the game ranked No. 24 according to the ITA, which is the highest preseason ranking Auburn has had since 2013 and the highest preseason ranking since head coach. Bobby Reynolds took over in 2016. Individual, 2022 All-SEC first-teamer Tyler Stice and Will Nolan enter the spring season ranked in singles at No. 66 and tied at No. 110, respectively. 2022 Doubles All-American Find Murgett will then enter the season with a new doubles partner Tad Maclean graduated after the 2022 campaign. “Expectations are different this year, both from the coach’s point of view and the players’ point of view,” said coach Reynolds. “Our goal last year was to make it to the tournament. That goal was not a difficult goal for us because of where we were as a team, but a goal that these guys had never been a part of, so the emotional side of finally making the tournament was a big emotional gain for them.” Michigan State freshman Ozan Baris finished the fall season as the only ranked Spartan, as he is 26e in the country in singles. Michigan State finished last season with a 15-14 record, while Alabama State went 12-7 and won the SWAC conference championship. Both matches will be held on the indoor courts of the Yarbrough Tennis Center at 1717 Richland Road in Auburn. Fans attending both games will receive complementary donuts and an Auburn tennis key ring. Live scoring will be available before the game on AuburnTigers.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2023/1/13/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-to-begin-spring-slate-with-doubleheader-on-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos