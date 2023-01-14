Napoli humiliates Juventus 5-1 in the top match





NAPLES, January 13 (Reuters) – Leaders Napoli broke Juventus’ eight-game streak in Serie A in spectacular fashion on Friday, handing Massimiliano Allegri’s men a humiliating 5-1 thrashing in the top-of-the-range on Friday table clash. Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings with 47 points from 18 games. Juventus fell to third place, but are tied on 37 points with second-placed AC Milan, who still have a game in hand. “The team played a great game, kept up the pace,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti told DAZN. “It was a beautiful evening, especially because there was a lot of audience. The Neapolitans are always behind us, but this team managed to rekindle the love for these colors.” Napoli took the lead in the 14th minute, after Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a close range bicycle kick from winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but couldn’t deny Victor Osimhen’s follow-up with a header. Juventus had a good chance to pull one back soon after, but Angel Di Maria hit the crossbar with a stunning individual effort from outside the box. Juve striker Arkadiusz Milik tried to get past Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret with a header five minutes later, but his shot wasn’t strong enough to cause trouble. Instead, Osimhen set up Kvaratskhelia for Napoli’s second, sending a precise cross into an empty space for the Georgian to provide the finishing touch and double their lead in the 39th minute. Di Maria put Juventus back in the game three minutes later when he made it 2-1 with a low shot into the left corner, leaving Meret helpless between the posts. Defender Amir Rrahmani restored a two-goal lead for Napoli 10 minutes into the second half with a powerful first touch from a corner kick. Osimhen could have made it 4-1 from close range minutes later, but his shot went just over the crossbar. But the striker managed to get back on the scoresheet in the 65th minute with his second header of the evening — and 12th Serie A goal of the season. Substitute Eljif Elmas sealed victory for Napoli in the 72nd minute. “This was a deserved defeat, because we started the game with less energy,” said Allegri after his 450th appearance in Serie A as manager. “The situations we faced were also quite easy to read and predict, but sometimes you are lucky and sometimes you are not. We tried to turn it around towards half-time, but Napoli fully deserved (to win).” It was the first time in nearly 20 years that Juventus conceded five goals in a Serie A match. The last time they were subjected to such defeat was Pescara’s 5-1 defeat in May 1993. Napoli, chasing their first Serie A title since 1990, are now unbeaten in their last three league matches against Juventus. In the next round, Napoli will travel to Salernitana on January 21, while Juventus will host sixth-placed Atalanta a day later. Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Washington DC, editing by Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

