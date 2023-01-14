Sports
USC Men’s Basketball closes homestand with Utah on Saturday
Men’s Basketball | January 13, 2023
The USC Trojans (12-5, 4-2) host the Utah Runnin’ Utes (12-6, 5-2) at the Galen Center on January 14 at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network with Ted Robinson and Don MacLean calling in the action. It is the Trojans’ Zero Waste game as part of the Pac-12 initiative. Last season, USC won the game between Pac-12 schools for the percentage of 91.8 garbage diverted from landfills for the game vs. California on January 29, 2022.
USC’S STELLAR STRETCH — USC won a school-record 73 games over the past three seasons (22 in 2020, 25 in 2021 and 26 in 2022). The previous school record for wins in three consecutive seasons was 71 (2016-18). The three consecutive 20+ win seasons also tie the school record for most consecutive 20-win seasons set in 2016-18.
WINNING WAYS — USC’s 73 total wins over the previous three seasons tie for third among all Power 6 basketball programs, trailing only the last two NCAA champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81). Also, USC’s 160 wins over the previous seven seasons ranked 13th among all Power 6 conference teams.
ENFIELD LEADS THE WAY — USC head coach Andy Enfield is in his 10th season at USC and has compiled a record of 195-123. His wins rank fourth overall on USC’s all-time win list, trailing only Sam Barry (260), Forrest Twogood (251) and Bob Boyd (216). Including his two seasons as head coach at FGCU (2012-13), Enfield has amassed a record of 236-151.
FACE UTAH — The Utah Runnin’ Utes (12-6, 5-2) are coming off a 68-49 loss at UCLA on January 12. Senior center Branden Carlson, who leads four Utes in double digits with a 15.7 average score, did not play against UCLA due to a stomach ailment. USC won both games against Utah last season and four of its last five games, but is trailing 24-26 in the all-time series.
No. 9 ARIZONA ON DECK — USC’s next game is at #9 in Arizona (15-2, 4-2) on January 19 at 6:00 PM PT. Arizona has won 9 of its last 10 games and will play Oregon on January 14 before hosting USC. Arizona is 9-1 at home this season. Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona with an average score of 20.8 and is tied for the team lead with an average of 9.2 rebounds per game. USC lost both games to Arizona last season and has lost its last three games to the Wildcats. USC’s last win over Arizona was an 87–73 win at the McKale Center on January 7, 2021, snapping USC’s 10-game losing streak in Arizona. USC trail 45-71* in the all-time series (*1 USC win and 1 Arizona win later voided by NCAA penalty, original record 46-72).
PRIME TIME TROJANS — USC is 8-0 this season when tip is set at 7 p.m. or later.
IT STARTS WITH DEFENSE — USC held California at 27.7 shots on Nov. 30, the lowest by an opponent since Stanford had a shooting percentage of 25.4 on March 3, 2021. January 1st
followed that up by holding Pac-12 leader UCLA at 34.5 percent on Jan. 5. USC has held 10 of its 17 opponents to less than 40 percent this season. USC holds its opponents to a 38.2 shooting percentage this season, 15th in the nation. Over the past four seasons, USC’s defense has held the opposition at 38.7 FG percentage, 3rd in the nation.
THE TOP STACK IN THE PAC — USC is third in conference regular season wins among Pac-12 teams over the past six seasons (since the 2017-2018 season). USC is 64-36, Arizona is 65-35, while UCLA is 66-33 in that stretch, through Jan. 12 games. Next is Oregon at 61-35 and Colorado at 57-41.
SATURDAY IS EVERY DAY — USC’s 17 games so far this season have been played on every day of the week except Saturday. However, 7 of USC’s last 14 regular season games will be played on Saturday.
ENJOY HOME COOKING — USC is 8-1 this season at the Galen Center, losing the opener to FGCU on November 7 and winning the next. 8 games. The 8-game home winning streak is USC’s longest single-season home winning streak since the start of the 2016/17 season going 9-0 at the Galen Center.
ALL YEAR BLOCK PARTY OF USC — USC has 99 blocks this season, led by from Joshua Morgan 47 blocks. USC averages 5.8 blocks per game, 11th in the country. Morgan’s 47 blocks this season are tied for 7th in the nation. Morgan had 7 blocks vs. FGCU on November 7, which put him fifth on USC’s all-time single game blocks list. He matched that total with 7 blocks at Cal on November 30. USC as a team has logged 570 blocks over the past four seasons, which ranks 6th nationally.
PETERSON OFFERS THE HELP — Guard Dr. Peterson leads USC and is fourth among Pac-12 players with 85 assists. Peterson is one of two national players (Jalen Pickett of Penn State) to average at least 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. Peterson averages 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
JEKYLL & HYDE FROM THE OUTSIDE — USC made 9 3-pointers vs. Colorado State on December 21 and has played four games this season with at least 9 3-pointers. In those four games, USC made 46.7 percent of three-pointers (42-for-90), while making 24.6 percent of three-pointers in the remaining 13 games (52-for-211).
THE MAGIC MARK — USC defeated Colorado 68-61 on January 12 to improve to 8-2 this season while the opposition remained under 70 points. USC finished 20-3 in the 2021-22 season and is 118-10 in its last 128 games as the opposition fell below 70 points on February 28, 2015. USC held 57 of its last 80 opponents under 70 points dating back to the 2019-2020 season.
ELLIS STARTS TO COOK AGAIN – Higher guard Boogie Ellis has averaged 18.3 points in the last six games, scored a career-best 28 points vs. Auburn on December 18, scored 19 vs. Colorado State on December 21, 27 at Washington on December 30, 12 at WSU on January 1, 10 at UCLA on January 5, and 14 vs. Colorado on January 12. He scored in double digits in USC’s first 7 games, then went on to total 29 points in the next four games, before his current offense. Ellis leads USC with a scoring average of 15.6 and leads the team with 34 three-pointers made and 49 free throws made. He is also second among Trojans with 26 steals.
