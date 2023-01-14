A look at the Alabama Footballs 2023 schedule





Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with an 11–2 record and a Sugar Bowl win. While this could be considered a historic year for some programs, it just falls short of the Alabama standard. This was the second time since the start of the College Football Playoffs in 2014 that Alabama did not participate. Can The Tide return for the playoffs next season? The 2023 schedule includes some interesting matches and some must-see rematches from last season. Get ready for some intense matchups in Tuscaloosa and the rest of the SEC. Here’s a look at Alabama’s 2023 football schedule. September 2 vs. Middle Tennessee GABY VELASQUEZ/EL PASO TIMES September 9 vs. Texas Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports September 16 in South Florida Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports September 23 vs. Ole Miss Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports September 30 in the state of Mississippi Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports October 7 at Texas A&M Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports October 14 vs. Arkansas Arkansas Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports October 21 vs. Tennessee Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports October 28 Open Date Alabama football Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Nov. 4 vs. LSU John David Mercer – USA TODAY Sports Nov. 11 in Kentucky Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Nov 18 vs. Chattanooga Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports November 25 in Maroon Kim Klemement – USA TODAY Sports Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

