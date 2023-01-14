An overview of the tennis docuseries from the creators of Drive to Survives.

Despite 20 years of trying, I never quite figured out how to properly evangelize for tennis. Maybe it’s because I take its beauty for granted, along with the way it feels ready-made for high-stakes narrative drama. Tennis is a sport made up of individuals, each with their own style and personality, competing for prize money and glory, demonstrating breathtaking athleticism and artistry. Really, who could ask for more?

But, at least in the United States, tennis faces serious obstacles when looking for new fans. The basic rules of the game, especially the rules on how the game is scored, are complicated and hard to explain. There are art terms from the wazoo. The tennis season lasts 11 months and the vast majority of tournaments are not broadcast on basic cable. Outside of the four grand slams and most Masters 1000 tournaments, you can’t even be sure if a player you like will play in a particular tournament. Three of the grand slams take place on other continents, and many of their matches are broadcast live at hours not seen by anyone but diehard fans. Then there are the players themselves, who are media-trained from an early age, give dozens of press conferences a year, and play a sport with rules of decorum so intense that it can often be difficult to glimpse the humanity behind their clenched jaws. .

Netflix’s new documentary series Breakpoint seeks to break down these barriers by focusing on a group of top tennis players over the course of the 2022 season and revealing the human dramas lurking behind their tournament results. While the show sometimes succeeds in showing us what tennis life is really like, the series often feels boxed in by convention and ignores the actual playing of the sport, which remains the most interesting and dramatic thing about it.

This is evident from a recent interview with Esquirewanted creators James Gay-Reese and Paul Martin Breakpoint to discover the more human sides of the sport that regular viewers rarely get to see. People see tennis as this fancy game, Martin said, it’s dirty, tennis, and it’s hard. We sat down and we probably did 25 player interviews at the Australian Open last year. And each of them we did, James and I came out and were like, I don’t know why they’re doing it. I really don’t know what the benefit is. Because that looks like torture.

Tennis players give up any semblance of a meaningful, stable childhood or early adulthood. They are freelancers, living, supporting their teams and saving for their lives in retirement entirely from tour winnings and endorsement deals. The match game itself is physically, emotionally and psychologically grueling, with players losing far more tournaments than they win in a year. On the men’s side, the dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federera, now only beginning to wane after almost 20 years, has meant that the upper echelons of the sport have been all but closed off to several generations of players. On the women’s side, the depth and variety of talent makes even early round matches in tournaments fraught, risky business. For the most part, the players taking on these challenges are very young. The oldest player to enter Breakpoint is Ajla Tomljanovic, who is 28. The youngest, Felix Auger Aliassime, is 21. I don’t know what you were doing when you were 21, but I used to get high and direct plays with my friends. Auger Aliassime sees his friends and family in Montreal so rarely that, in BreakpointIn the fifth episode, his team brings a few dozen to his practice on his birthday. When they show up, an obviously moved Auger Aliassime holds them out with a note of thanks that also makes it clear that he won’t have time to hang out with them.

The shows’ humanism, the emphasis on seeing the players as people rather than symbols, is its strongest asset. Within a few minutes, Breakpoint can give us a clue about Nick Kyrgios’s transformation of Jekyll and Hyde into a raging egomaniac on the pitch, Taylor Fritz’s stubbornness, Paula Bedosa’s anxiety and depression, Ajla Tomjanovic’s kindness that can sometimes translate into passivity on the field, and the self-defeating perfectionism of Maria Sakkari. Even less tortured players like Matteo Berretini, Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur feel like real people. Interviews with the players’ coaches and physios provide more insight into their daily lives and the issues they face on and off the court. The stakes of each tournament and match are clearly laid out, particularly thanks to the efforts of hall of famer Andy Roddick and WTA Insiders Courtney Nguyen, who serve as talking heads. Showrunner Kari Lia has a special eye for the meaningful wordless moment. Watching Casper Ruud painstakingly don his headband ahead of his French Open final against Rafael Nadal reveals much more about his use of rituals to calm his nerves than a quote ever could.

But once we get to the actual playing of the matches, something goes haywire. Breakpoint almost feels afraid to show us what sport it is. The glory of tennis, its beauty and drama, lies in the construction of points, the way players wrestle the advantage of their opponents, overwhelm them or manipulate them into an unwinnable position in the blink of an eye. It is within the points that individual players reveal themselves as surely as a classical pianist playing Bach. Some matches can even pivot on a single point, as momentum shifts permanently from one player to another. The best tennis non-fiction recognizes this. John McPhees masterful book Levels of the game for example, tells us a lot about the history of races in the late 60s, the transition of games from amateur to professional, the biography of Arthur Ashes and more. But it does all of this through a one-game play-by-play as the players tell McPhee their thought process point after point after point.

The chaotic and beautiful moments that almost redeemed the Golden Globes HBO Max awesome Looney Tunes Purify The perfect show for the era of disappearing TV In Season 3, Are dark materials Finally found the way to seduce people who love books

Breakpoint gives us this inside look at a player’s strategic thinking process only a few times during the first five episodes. For the most part, it instead relies on close-ups of players hitting the ball, as majestic as it is repetitive, while dramatic music ups the ante. Minor matches are sometimes given real estate that could be used to thoroughly scrutinize crucial matches. The downsides of this approach are particularly apparent in Episode 3, which tells the story of an injured Taylor Fritz’s improbable victory over an even more injured Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells. The championship game ended in a nail-biter tiebreak, especially in the final three minutes, when the margins between victory and defeat for both men became microscopic. Almost none of this makes it to the screen Breakpointwhich chops the game into incoherence to focus on Fritz’s last serve.

Part of this is almost certainly due to Gay-Reese and Martin’s attempt to replicate the success of their hit show Formula 1: drive to survive. Breakpoint borrows much from the successful, er, formula of that show in ways both good and bad. It has its predecessor’s propulsive energy and sense of human drama, but it also has its artificiality. I couldn’t help feeling while watching that many of the conversations were staged; why else would Felix Auger Aliassime tell his old coaching team about his competitiveness as a kid with his sister? And using the voiceover of fake newscasters to bridge gaps in the story and set the scene for each game gets crazy as the season progresses. Breakpoint has incredible access and the team knows how to tell a slick, compelling story, but the show needs to teach what all great tennis coaches know: when to step back and trust the player and the sport to get the job done.