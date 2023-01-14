Women’s basketball moves to rival Central Michigan





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan basketball team heads to McGuirk Arena on Saturday, January 13 to take on the Chippewas of Central Michigan. WHERE TO LOOK Saturday’s matchup between the Broncos and Chippewas will be available for streaming on ESPN+/ The link to the stream is listed above and can also be found HERE. THE MATCH The Chippewas lead the all-time series between the two teams. Western Michigan won its final two games against Central Michigan to break its eight-win streak against the Broncos. General:52-59

Home:25-26

Away:22-29

Neutral:5-4

MAC Tournament:9-3 EXPLORING THE CHIPWASH Central Michigan comes into play after the road game against Bowling Green State University, with a final score of 101-68. BGSU defeated the Chippewas in Wednesday’s game, shooting 50 percent from the field, 48.1 percent from deep and 76.9 percent from the free throw line. Central Michigan (3-11.1-2 MAC) shot just over 41 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep. The Chippewas were led by freshman Sydney Harris, who tied her season high with six 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 23 points. Brigget Utberg added 13 points and sophomore Karrington Gordon had 10 on the night. Collectively, Central Michigan scores an average of 62.2 PPG on 38.1 percent shooting. From the three-point range, CMU takes down 28.5 percent of their appearances and capitalizes on 72.3 percent of their chances on the charity streak, averaging 6.5 threes made per game and 9.9 free throws per outing. Central Michigan hands out an average of 10.8 APG and has an assist/turnover ratio of -4.8 year-over-year. On the glass, CMU pulls down an average of 36.6 boards each time and posts a margin of 0.1 on the season. Central Michigan is led offensively by Harris, who averages 16.9 PPG on 39.6 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the foul line. Utberg has been an asset to CMU, averaging 10 PPG on 33.8 percent shooting to go along with 81.5 from the line. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM WEST MICHIGAN Last time out, the Broncos sealed their first Mid-American Conference win of the season with a resounding 79-70 performance over Northern Illinois on Wednesday. WMU was led by redshirt junior TaylorWilliams redshirt sophomore Lauren Ross junior Hannah Spitzley and fifth year Maddie Watts who together scored 75 of the 79 points. Ross recorded 31 points going 11-of-22 from the field and a perfect 9-9 from the line. Williams scored 23 on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and a team-high 15 rebounds. Spitzley scored 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field, 2 of 4 from deep and 5 of 6 from the line. She recorded seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Maddie Watts Added 2-of-9 from the field, 2-of-8 from deep and a perfect 2-of-2 from the line for 10 points. Offensively, Western Michigan (6-8, 1-2) shows two players average double digits year over year. Ross averages 21.7 PPG and shoots 46.3 percent from the field. Ross averaged 5.0 RPG and 2.2 APG. TaylorWilliams is next, averaging 14.8 PPG on 49.4 percent shooting, as well as the team-high 8.2RPG with 1.3 steals and 2 blocks per game. MAC STANDINGS

Akron(3-0 MAC, 12-2 overall)

Bowling Green(2-1 MAC, 13-2 overall)

Toledo(2-1 MAC, 11-3 overall)

Ball stands(2-1 MAC, 12-4 overall)

Kent state(2-1 MAC, 10-4 overall)

Buffalo(2-1 MAC, 7-5 overall)

Eastern Michigan(1-2 MAC, 9-5 overall)

Northern Illinois(1-2 MAC, 9-5 overall)

Western Michigan(1-2 MAC, 6-8 overall)

Miami(1-2 MAC, 6-10 overall)

Central Michigan(1-2 MAC, 3-11 overall)

Ohio(0-3 MAC, 2-12 overall) LEADING THE MAC (*National Ranking)

Lauren Ross

Field Goal Attempts –2nd (214), *101st

Field Goal Percentage –5th (46.3), *112th

Field Goals –1st (99), *76th

Free Throw Attempts –2nd (38), *93rd

Free throw percentage –3rd (86), *59th

Free Throws –1st (80), *19th

Points per game –1st (21.7), *8th

Three-pointers per game –7th (1.86), *222nd TaylorWilliams

blocks –2nd (26), *51st

Blocks per game –2nd (2.00), *28th

Field Goal Percentage –4th (49.4), *87th

Points per game –10th (14.8), *178th

Rebounds per game –3rd (8.2), *96th Hannah Spitzley Steals per game –7th (2.00), *140th NEXT ONE After Saturday’s game, the Broncos will face Ohio University on Wednesday. The tip-off against the Bobcats in Athens, Ohio is on January 18 and is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN3/ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2023/1/13/womens-basketball-womens-basketball-heads-to-rival-central-michigan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos