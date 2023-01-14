Usman Khawaja opens up about racism in Australian cricket

Usman Khawaja talks about his complex relationship with Australian cricket and how he believes subconscious racial biases continue to influence the game in this country, at the highest level.

The Australian test opener spoke at length with journalist Osman Faruqi for the The Sydney Morning Heraldrevealing how he did not support the country’s cricket team growing up.

But one of Khawaja’s most scathing comments was that he feels Australia’s cricket landscape is still unchanging, with a lack of high-performance representation a major concern for players of color.

That’s where I’m trying to partner with Cricket Australia and say, ‘Look, guys … you’re investing a lot of money in this, but something’s not going right. You’ve been doing it for 10 years and nothing has changed, Khawaja told the publication.

He noted that people of younger generations with a South Asian background still do not choose to support their native country’s team in large numbers.

Usman Khawaja has opened up about his complex relationship with Australian cricket.

When asked what the problem is, Khawaja said it was a big deal to have the top positions in Australian cricket, from administrators to selectors, all filled by white staff.

There is unconscious bias. If you have two cricketers, one brown, one white, both the same, the white coach will choose the white cricketer just because he has a son who looks like him. It’s what looks familiar to him.

Khawaja’s assessment is accurate in that the entire CA board, national selectors, and senior coaching staff are all white.

Khawaja itself remains an exceptional case. Few people of color have risen to play professional cricket for Australia, while Khawaja was the first South Asian-born player to play Test cricket for the nation.

Today he is still often reminded of the overwhelming white majority of Australian crickets.

Last month, he revealed on Twitter how he was regularly stopped by security to have his credentials checked, despite being dressed in an official team kit in the middle of a series.

I was stopped 3 times last year at our hotel while in an Australian kit and asked if I was with the Australian cricket team… Khawaja wrote.

Born in Pakistan, Khawaja moved to Sydney at a young age where he grew up playing cricket in the eastern suburbs, most notably with David Warner.

Smith and Warner return to Big Bash

He made his Test debut in January 2011, but fell in and out of the Australian XI over the next 11 years.

Khawaja has played 56 tests, but for a player who now averages 47.83 and 79.68 since his most recent withdrawal in January 2022, it is understood that he should have many more caps to his name.

Asked by Faruqi if a lack of diversity at the top level has held him back, Khawaja said: “There have been plenty of times when I should have been picked for teams and I wasn’t.”

But it just put a bigger chip on my shoulder.

Khawaja vowed to keep fighting for change in Australian cricket.

We’ve come a long way, he said. But I’ll keep doing it because I want people to know what it’s like.