Who’s next in DC for Nick Saban?





As reported by Chris Low, alabama football has a vacancy at Defensive Coordinator. Pete Golding, as Ole Miss fans have been saying for days, is heading to Oxford’s Lane Kiffin for the same position he held in Tuscaloosa. Many Alabama football fans are so happy; it’s almost on the level of the Crimson Tide winning a national championship. And who knows, maybe if Golding had left a year ago, an undefeated Crimson Tide would have played for a national championship in the 2022 season. Many names are mentioned as possibilities for Golding’s successor. Sure, Nick Saban was well prepared for the transition. Saban may have even facilitated it. Most of the buzz from Alabama fans is about a possible return of Jeremy Pruitt. Some Tide fans predicting Pruitt’s return also say that Sal Sunseri will return to an on-field role as well. The unknown about Pruitt is whether the NCAA can block his hiring or at the end of the NCAA investigation into Tennessee, can the NCAA impose a severe penalty on Pruitt? There is no public information on the NCAA’s position, but Alabama’s Compliance Dept. should already have an answer. Two other hot names for Alabama Football Defensive Coordinator are Jim Leonhard and Glenn Schumann. It will take more than money to get Schumann away from Kirby Smart’s staff, as Georgia can and would match any offer from Nick Saban. Jim Leonard He is in high demand after being turned down by Wisconsin over the head coach opening. Whether Nick Saban keeps his possible DC list in his head or keeps it under lock and key, Leonhard wouldn’t be a new name on the list. Saban already has a coach with DC experience on the Alabama staff. It’s analyst Todd Grantham. Grantham has a lot of experience. In a long career as an assistant coach, Grantham was a DC at Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida. It seems that the prevailing opinion among Alabama football fans is that if Grantham becomes the top contender, Saban should never have let Golding go. With Nick Saban, there’s always the possibility that his first choice is someone who isn’t on fans’ radar. Connections and relationships are important to Saban and he is not expected to look beyond his network of trusted associates. Another name mentioned is a return of Karl Scott, but other than one brief appearance, Scott has never coached linebackers. Saban’s strong preference is for his in-house linebackers coach as his DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bamahammer.com/2023/01/13/alabama-football-whos-next-dc-nick-saban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos