Hockey World Cup: England beat Wales 5-0 in first group game





Hockey World Cup: Wales ‘did not do themselves justice’ in England defeat England started their World Cup winning campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory over debutant Wales in India. Liam Ansell scored two penalty corners and goals were also scored for Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. The full-time, veteran England side showed its strength against the part-time opposition. Wales will be playing in a men’s World Cup for the first time in their 128-year history. At one point Wales were down to nine men as they struggled to impress until a more spirited performance in the last quarter. Wales haven’t beaten England since the 1970s and a famous win at Rourkela’s new 20,000 seat hockey stadium looked like a tall order as Park put England ahead after just 35 seconds. The first half was one of few clear chances, but England’s pressure steadily mounted and a series of penalty corners just before half time proved too much for Wales as Liam Ansell eventually converted one to double England’s lead. The third quarter was England’s strongest and the match effectively ended with brilliant strikes from Ansell and Roper. Ansell delightfully lifted the ball over Great Britain teammate Rupert Shipperley’s stick from a penalty corner before firing past Toby Reynolds-Cotterill. Roper then produced the goal of the match with an unstoppable reverse stick effort from the far edge of the circle, according to the video referee just inside. The only blot on England’s writing was Zach Wallace’s missed penalty. But Nick Bandurak sealed the win with a late fifth. Wales produced their best hockey – and best chances – in the last quarter. But England kept out their penalty corners and Jack Pritchard narrowly failed to hit Ben Francis’ ball towards the back post. This was a comfortable victory for England, who will take on the next host India in Pool D on Sunday. Wales’ performance in the last quarter will give them some confidence for another tough game against Spain on the same day.

