why the sport of pickleball is on the rise in Australia





Campbell’s mother Lorraine Coghlan in action in 1958, the year after she won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon. It’s certainly not a problem here right now, says Taylor. The few tennis clubs we are involved with are involved because it is a way of retaining some of their members by offering another activity. And if they have free court time, that’s another revenue stream. To emphasize that spirit of collaboration, pickleball has just made its debut on the hallowed grass of tennis in Kooyong, with a demonstration court behind the famous center court during the Kooyong Classic, a warm-up event for the Australian Open. Dozens of spectators lined up to give it a try. Julie Campbell was one of the players to show off their skills, and it brought back memories of her own playing days and her remarkable tennis past. In 1958, her mother Lorraine Coghlan, a 21-year-old from Warrnambool, partnered Bob Howe to win the mixed doubles at Wimbledon. When Julie was a baby, she made headlines when a doubles match between her mother and Margaret Court had to be abandoned because she cried in the stands. Loading She could have made a career out of it herself, but chose not to go through with it after making her mark in the juniors in the 1970s. Decades later, she’s back in Kooyong and back at a smaller but still fulfilling job. There are a lot of players like me where if you’ve been competitive all your life and competition is ingrained in your pickleball, it gives you that real competitive opportunity to play, but it’s also very social, she says. Campbell is one of an estimated 12,000 people now playing nationally, with about 1,500 of them in Victoria. The state association has only been in existence for two years, but has grown from zero to 420 members as of September 2020, most of them in the past year. In Victoria, the Bellarine Peninsula and the Bayside suburbs are the largest growth areas. Nationally, the Gold Coast is the home of pickleball, with nearly 2,000 registered members. This year promises to be one of rapid growth as the sport continues to attract more media attention and has enough competitive payers to support regular tournaments. The Victorian Open is held at the Somerville Recreation Center in March and the Australian Pickleball Championships are played in Sydney in October. David Wassell, who promotes and sponsors Pickleball Victoria and also imports pickleball equipment, says the burgeoning sport is now starting to host large events on a regular basis. Two and a half years ago there were no tournaments, he says. Now there’s probably some kind of tournament somewhere in Australia almost every month this year. It’s word of mouth more than anything. And it’s a bit addictive. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights of the day. Register here.

