The scoop – Friday, January 13, 2023

State of Missouri (FCS): Bron tells FootballScoop that Harris Bivin has been hired as Missouri state football operations director. Bivin hails from Morehead State where he served as the offensive line/director of football operations.

The Citadel (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Maurice Drayton is hiring Patrick Covington to serve as The Citadel’s new offensive coordinator.

Incarnate Word (FCS – TX): Sam Bennett has been named linebackers coach and Jim Gush defensive coordinator at UIW.

Grad Assistant Forum: “I could give a shit about your resume.” – Notes from within the AFCA grad assistant forum.

Harvard’s built-in functions to protect 12 staff counters: In recent years, Harvard was one of the top 12 FCS-level staff violations. The Crimson have always relied on their tight ends as pullers in openings from loose positions. But during his offseason film study, offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy noted how many defenses back gap fit loose tight end moves. So he started building in more grounded tight end draws in G/Y counter schemes. The reasoning is simple: defenses aren’t alert to hitting back with the tight end of the ball, and Coach Keegan thought it was a huge advantage. And because he’s a grounded tight end, he’s already in the ideal setup to tackle 1×1 off-backside so he doesn’t have to get any depth. Check out the drill work Coach Keegan uses to teach that tight end to identify and block his command.

Clemson: Clemson has their new offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis foals: The Colts have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their position as head coach.

Baylor: Parker Orgeron, offensive analyst from the University of Louisiana Lafayette, has joined Dave Aranda’s staff as a defensive analyst.

Southern Charleston (FCS): Bron tells FootballScoop North Greenville (D-II) Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Back Coach Maurice Duncan heads Charleston Southern as defensive back coach.

SUNY Maritime (D-III – Bronx, NY): SUNY Maritime College is looking for a staff level coach (preferably defense, with special teams knowledge). This position receives an allowance, but no housing or benefits. Send a cover letter, resume and references to [email protected]

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University is looking for a week 1 match in 2023. Looking for FCS guarantee match or D2 opponent. If interested, please contact Head Coach Arne Ferguson at [email protected]

New England: The Patriots announced today that they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. They also stated that they have started working on an overtime with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Southeast Missouri State University (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University has an immediate video coordinator position. This function coordinates training and game video operations, movie uploading, and the maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Previous knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms would be helpful. This position comes with a non-benefit monthly stipend and housing package. This position will also be assigned to assist with a position coach. Interested candidates should email a resume and references to Director of Football Operations Brett Blackman at [email protected] Questions about the position should be directed to [email protected]

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that the only coaches to be retained from the 2022 staff are offensive line coach Ron Mattes and receiver coach Nate Poole.

Michigan: The Michigan president issued a statement on Jim Harbaugh, and Jim Harbaugh issued a statement on the statement.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop that WNMU is keeping things in-house with someone who has had great success as a small school coordinator.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop that Luke Fickell is in the process of hiring his new defensive line coach from the NFL ranks.

Texas A&M: Bobby Petrino brings an FCS assistant coach to College Station, sources tell FootballScoop.

MIT (D-III – MA): MIT is inviting applicants for a part-time assistant coach position. Duties include, but are not limited to, coaching an offensive position, assisting with practice and game planning, film analysis, leadership position meetings, recruiting, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Coaching and/or playing experience is required. This is a part-time stipend position with no meals or housing included, so applicants from the Boston area are preferred. Interested applicants should send their resume and cover letter to Steve Brennan at [email protected]

Southeastern State of Oklahoma (D-II): Southeastern Oklahoma State University is seeking an offensive GA position for RB/WR. The position is compensated by 15 hours of graduate classes during the academic year and a stipend of $7,000. Interested candidates should email resumes to [email protected] No phone calls please.

Oklahoma state: Defense Coordinator Derek Mason retires from Stillwater after one season.

NFL: Here’s ours brand new landing page to track who NFL teams have asked to interview for their vacant head coach and GM positions.

Army: Sources tell FootballScoop that Army is hiring Darren Paige.

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving the league to return to the NFL.

Maine Maritime (D-III): After stopping the football program during COVID, Maine Maritime now has a plan to bring it back.

State of Mississippi: Zach Arnett has his offensive coordinator.

NCAA: The NCAA is working to reduce players who transfer as undergrads multiple times.

