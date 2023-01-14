youth.gov.hk





[2023 Holidays] Subscribe Hong Kong Public Holiday iCal 2023 to your electronic calendar From now on you can save time by adding holidays to your electronic calendar! 1823 Online has prepared the Hong Kong Public Holidays calendar in iCal format for your use! iCal, short for iCalendar, is a common file format used for sharing calendar information. iCal is compatible with most of the current calendar program. 1823 Online currently provides HK Public Holiday data for 2021-2023. For new users, the holidays for 2021-2023 will be shown in your calendar after subscribing to our iCal. For users already subscribed to our iCal, your mobile devices will automatically update 2020-2022 holiday information to 2021-2023 information after synchronization. >>>Click here to subscribe Hong Kong Public Holiday iCal 2023 to your electronic calendar! A legal holiday is not the same as a public holiday. Statutory holidays are also known as working holidays. In accordance with the Labor Ordinance, all employees, regardless of the length of employment and regardless of whether the employee has an employment contract for an indefinite period, are entitled to statutory holidays. Click here for details. The 13 statutory holidays for 2023 are:1. The first day of January – January 1 (Sunday)2. The second day of the Lunar New Year – January 23 (Monday)3. The third day of the Lunar New Year – January 24 (Tuesday)4. The fourth day of the Lunar New Year – January 25 (Wednesday)5. Ching Ming Festival – April 5 (Wednesday)6. Labor Day – May 1 (Monday)7. The Buddha’s Birthday – May 26 (Friday)8. Tuen Ng Festival – June 22 (Thursday)9. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day – July 1 (Saturday)10. The day after the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival – September 30 (Saturday)11. National Day – October 1 (Sunday)12. Chung Yeung Festival – October 23 (Monday)13. Chinese Winter Solstice Festival or Christmas Day (at the discretion of the employer) – December 23 (Friday) or December 25 (Monday) According to the Labor Ordinance, when either Lunar New Year Day, the second day of the Lunar New Year or the third day of the Lunar New Year falls on a Sunday, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, is instead designated as a legal holiday; and in the event that the day after the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on a Sunday, the day after that (i.e., the 17th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar) is designated as a legal holiday in lieu. Since the first day of the 2023 Lunar New Year falls on a Sunday, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year is designated as a statutory holiday. Visit the Labor Department website for more information. Are all employees entitled to statutory vacation days? All employees covered by the Labor Ordinance are entitled to statutory vacation days. An employer may not make any form of payment to the employee in lieu of vacation (except upon termination of the employment contract). In other words, “buying off” a holiday is not allowed. An employer who fails to comply with such a restriction may be prosecuted and, if convicted, fined $50,000. If the employer requires the employee to work on a legal holiday, an alternative holiday or alternative holiday must be arranged in accordance with the Labor Ordinance. Click here for more information.

