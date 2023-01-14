Spartans rally for dramatic OT victory over Penn State





East Lansing, Michigan – Cole Krigier scored on a soaring shot from the bottom of the left circle in overtime to propel the Spartans to a 3-2 victory over No. 5/5 Penn State on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans (13-11-1, 7-7-1 B1G) trailed 2-0 early in the third period thanks to a pair of 5-on-3 power play goals for the visiting team scored in the second period (Jarod Crespo) and Ture Linden 2:32 in the third period. MSU accumulated a season-high 39 penalty minutes thanks to a pair of 10-minute misconduct and a five-minute major, but rallied for two goals in the space of five minutes in the third to get the winner from Krygier in OT. The Spartans cycled so deep on the game winner Justin Jallen fed Zach Dubinsky who spun in the correct circle behind the cage and fed him Cole Krigier on the left point. Krygier drove into the high slot and then drove down the left side, and as Dubinsky engaged the defender in front; Krygier lifted the puck over Liam Souliere’s right shoulder just inside the post for his eighth goal of the season. Both forwards got assists during the game. COLE KRYGIER WINS IT IN OT! pic.twitter.com/Oe6macFEjo — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 14, 2023 MSU made its comeback in the third period, starting with a Eric Middendorf count on a feed from the captain at 8:38 Miroslav Mucha from behind the target. Jagger Joshua tied the game at 13:11, turning back a rebound from his own shot. Dylan St Cyr was masterful in the Spartan fold, stopping 42 shots, two short of his season high of 44. St. Cyr had 15 saves in the third period alone, keeping his team on the hunt as they staged a comeback. Liam Souliere finished his game with 34 stops for Penn State. Dylan St Cyr Man. Only … Dylan St Cyr . pic.twitter.com/qjCA0wwrj2 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 14, 2023 The win broke a five-game slip for the Spartans, who had not won since a home victory over Michigan on December 9. MSU is now 2-1 against the Nittany Lions (17-6-0, 7-6-0 B1G) this season with the fourth and final game of the regular season between the teams scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. STATISTICS OF NOTE MSU was called for 10 penalties (39 minutes), including two 10-minute misconducts. It is the most penalty minutes for the Spartans in a game this season.

The Spartans got their first win in overtime of the season and are 1-0-1 in OT in Big Ten games.

MSU went 6-for-8 on the penalty kill and gave up two goals that were both 5-on-3. The Spartans were 6-for-6 behind a single man.

MSU’s three goals are the most since the December 3 game vs. Minnesota.

Tonight’s win was MSU’s first against a top-five team this season. MSU split with Penn State in November as the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 6.

Penn State had 44 shots on target, the second most for an opponent this season. Wisconsin had 44 and 45 shots in its two games at Munn in November.

Dylan St Cyr stopped 42 shots, two short of his best of 44 for the season, in that Wisconsin series.

stopped 42 shots, two short of his best of 44 for the season, in that Wisconsin series. Cole Krigier scored his eighth goal of the season and added an assist to Middendorf’s goal in the third period, pushing him to 11 points to tie his career best for points in a season. His eight goals are also the best in a single season in his career.

scored his eighth goal of the season and added an assist to Middendorf’s goal in the third period, pushing him to 11 points to tie his career best for points in a season. His eight goals are also the best in a single season in his career. Jagger Joshua is at the top of the team’s goalscoring table (8).

is at the top of the team’s goalscoring table (8). Daniel Russell earned an assist Jagger Joshua’s goal, his 14e of the season. He leads the team with 21 points. PERIOD SUMMARY First period: The Spartans jumped onto the ice with great energy from the first shift and generated a breakaway ahead Gavin Best and an opportunity for Zach Dubinsky , and both were turned down by Liam Souliere. The visitors shorted MSU 14-12 in that opening period, with both goaltenders making impressive saves. Second period: MSU started the period on the power play but couldn’t get anything going, but then MSU took penalties eight seconds apart after five minutes, giving the visitors a two-man lead. Jarod Crespo scored his first of the season at 6:11, when Xander Lamppa fed him into the left circle. The Nittany Lions scored three power play chances in the second inning and had a 14-10 lead on shots at the net, taking that 1-0 lead into the break. Third period: MSU again opened the period on the power play, but went down two men on a hooking call against Daniel Russell was followed by a big penalty against David Gucciardi , leading the Spartans to not only lay down two men, but an extensive kill. Penn State pounced on a second goal while skating five-for-three, with Linden finishing a backdoor pass from Danny Dzhaniyev at the left post to double the lead. MSU killed most of the major before a cutting penalty tied MSU at 6:31, and Souliere came on big with a flurry of three saves to keep MSU off the board. Eric Middendorf finally cleared Soliere at 8:38 of the period and buried a pass from Miroslav Mucha of the back wall. Jagger Joshua scored the equalizing goal at 13:11 and returned a rebound from his own shot. Assists went to Daniel Russell and Victor Hurtig . Read the full article

