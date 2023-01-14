The sponsorship industry’s verdict on crypto, women’s cricket, personalized experiences and more

Still can’t believe Christmas came and went so quickly? Struggling to motivate yourself for the start of another 12 months? Have you ditched your New Year’s resolution yet? Me too. But hopefully there’s something in this newsletter to get the juices flowing as we prepare for 2023.

In what has become a bit of a tradition for me, I started the year by compiling for the third time a collection of predictions from those at the center of the sports marketing and sponsorship industry. I made some predictions myself in December, but I’ll leave it to the experts to give their take on what this year has in store

Jeff Meeson Director, Octagon Europe

Many of the trends we’ve seen in recent years will continue into 2023. In our industry, athlete activism, social responsibility, and diversity and inclusion will continue to be at the top of our collective priority lists. The next big sponsorship category will emerge, most likely AI, and Web3 applications will become commonplace.

2023 should be the year our industry uses first-party data to deliver the personalized experiences fans expect both live and online. We’ve been collecting the data for years, and this is the year rightsholders, media partners, agencies and brands could work together to make the breakthrough for fans. Done right, a comprehensive first-party data strategy can deliver a significantly better experience for fans and tangible commercial results for all parties.

Will AI be the next big sponsorship category?

Jenny Mitton Director and Women’s Sport Lead, M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment

2023 is the year when a savvy brand enters women’s cricket in England and owns the space. For some reason, it hasn’t happened yet, despite all the right ingredients being there. Cricket is the UK’s second largest sport, The Hundred has attracted new fans and England Women are the ICC’s second best ODI and T20 team in the world. There are few women’s sports in England that are as healthy.

With a T20 World Cup in South Africa, the inaugural season of the launch of the Women’s IPL and a home Ashes series, women’s cricket in 2023 will be hard to avoid.

Adam Warner Head of Global Sports & Partnerships, PepsiCo

We live in turbulent times. Both fans and businesses face complex economic and social challenges. We also see fewer mega sports events. In this context, 2023 will see those brands that can be creatively disruptive and provide fans and communities with genuine excitement and moments of joy all year round. As always, having deep fan empathy is essential to bringing big ideas to life. This, coupled with strategic partnerships that create mutual lasting value for properties, athletes and publishers, is likely to be the recipe for success in 2023.

Robbie Henchman President of Global Partnerships, IMG Events, IMG Media and On Location

After a groundbreaking 2022 for women’s sport, I believe this momentum will continue in 2023, driven by events such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Solheim Cup. Marketers are seeing unprecedented ROI and rising ratings that will only continue to grow. As the value of the media increases, advertisers will want to start early to generate substantial growth and avoid paying premiums later. We will also see rights holders continue to unbundle their sponsorship packages, giving brands better opportunities to diversify their portfolios and target consumers.

Emilio Collins Partner and Chief Business Officer, Excel Sports Management

The past few years have shown that our industry is incredibly opportunistic, jumping on any new light emerging movement and throwing in big bucks, often to the dismay of investors. Choose your theme: esports, SPACs, NIL, NFTs, crypto sponsorship, CBD, pickleball. 2023 will undoubtedly bring another surprise category or trend that most did not see coming, and countless athletes, moguls and private equity firms will try to cash in. Hopefully the macroeconomic headwinds will cause us all to act cautiously.

Luke Donaldson Head of Strategic & Global Partnerships, Roc Nation

With the downturn in the economic climate towards the end of 2022, I expect brands to be much more selective this year with the athletes and rights holders with whom they invest. I believe we will continue to see an uptick in brands investing in purposeful partnerships that not only raise awareness, but also enable companies to build affinity with their customer through authentic and powerful stories. In today’s competitive environment, connecting with a goal is becoming increasingly important and leveraging the emotional bond that comes with being a sports property/athlete is often seen as the perfect way to do this.

NWSL franchise Angel City has put purpose at the heart of their partnerships with brands like DoorDash

Haider Rafique Chief Marketing Officer, OKX

I expect we will see a significant delay in the announcement of new sports deals, at least for the first half of the year. The industry is still reeling from the collapse of the FTX, so the mood will be about restoring confidence. In addition, there is not as much liquidity as there once was, so crypto brands will be more selective, while sports brands will be more careful when deciding who to partner with.

While the dramatic shake-up in the crypto space over the past few months has affected the ability of certain companies to spend on partnerships, those in a healthy position will continue to take steps. Recent events have not shaken our ability to create and innovate with our partners.

Tom Gladstone Co-Founder, The Space Between

Not mentioned in this article last year, in 2023 environmental concerns will be at the center of the sports landscape. Expect more scrutiny of environmental sustainability from governing bodies, which in turn creates opportunities for brand partners to showcase their environmental credentials through sport.

New voices will join the likes of Hector Bellerin and David Pocock as athlete activists campaigning to protect our planet. And no doubt some high-profile sporting events will become vectors for environmental protests. The inaugural cycling world championships in August will raise the bar for delivering an environmentally conscious sporting event and put Britain’s cycling and Shell greenwashing debacle back under the media microscope.

Athletes like Hector Bellerin use their profiles to raise awareness about climate change

Gary Linke Owner, The Missing Linke

The impact of the FTX and WhaleFins financial troubles will see a sharp drop in crypto deals, especially among premium rights owners with a global audience. Rightsholders will wait and see what happens in this category with other players who have invested in partnerships.

Hopefully, with events and overseas business fully opened up, the travel category will regain its thirst for partnerships. Other categories to watch are mobile/telecom with the rollout of 5G and D2C food and beverage and logistics.

With the launch of new gambling and gaming brands such as DAZN, Fanatics and Virgin Bet, the entire home entertainment category should also see increased spending, with the likes of Amazon Prime, Apple, Google, Spotify, Sky and Netflix looking to reward subscribers through partnerships .

Ed Horne Chairman, 160over90

Rich in tradition, sport crosses over. As it becomes more and more difficult to capture attention, I predict that 2023 will welcome new ideas and executions that are not only anchored in the sport, but cross over into other cultural areas, attracting both new and enthusiastic fans. Whether it’s sporting links with music, fashion, culinary, art or philanthropy, the bar for creativity will be set at an all-time high. There is an undeniably powerful opportunity to create influence in the gym space, and those brands that create shared moments where consumers feel something real in relation to their passions will reign supreme.