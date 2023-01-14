Sports
Syracuse football: a look at some possible replacements for Nick Monroe
Well, since it’s been reported that the Syracuse Orange cornerback coach and longtime recruiting guru is headed to Minnesota after impressing them at the Pinstripe Bowl, I think it’s time to look at a few options Rocky Long could use to fill the hole. Monroe leaves to take on a role as Co-Defensive Coordinator with the Gophers after being part of Dino Babers staff since his Bowling Green days and was in Colgate prior to that, so spent a long time in Central New York .
Some of these are swings for the fences and there is no order of preference, just more research. Note that it is much easier to find a defensive backs coach than it is to find a recruiting guru…
Rocky Long Coaching Tree:
Demetrius Sumler – San Diego State Security
Sumler is the current safety coach at SDSU and stayed on after Brady Hoke took over from Long when he retired in 2020. He had held that position for five years prior. In terms of talent, he would be a solid fit, but his recruiting expertise is listed in his biography as Inland Empire and Arizona, which doesn’t help us much.
Kurt Mattix – DC State of San Diego
Took Long as DC from the Aztecs when he retired and is a disciple of the 3-3-5, continuing its use at SDSU under Hoke. He also has experience recruiting from Florida and the Midwest, with roots in Tennessee and coaching stops in the mid-country all the way to Michigan. If this is a driver to help pay someone to take over for Long in a few years, it’s not a bad option.
Danny Gonzales – New Mexico head coach
A huge gamble, but if he gets fired from New Mexico after a few dismal seasons in a row (2-5, 3-9, 2-10), he may need a relapse as position coach. His old friend Rocky Long is in need of secondary specialists and Gonzales coached for a long time with Long as his cornerbacks coach until he got the UNM gig. If he needs a safety net, there’s not much to complain about if he wants to come here.
Ephraim Banda – the DC state of Utah
Banda may be a longshot for DC to hire a coach, but he’s also a great recruiter since his days in Miami, with ACC experience as well. His time on Manny Diaz’s staff and a peripheral connection to Long through Brady Anderson would make him a great option for the Orange and a compliment to the staff. His lessons for Miami, especially the DBs, were excellent and would be a huge asset to the Orange.
LaMarcus Hicks – Utah State CB
Under Long’s former assistant Brady Anderson, Hicks is the current CB coach at Utah State. He’s been this side of the Rocky Mountains a few times in Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan.
Dino Babers Coaching Tree:
Not much juice to squeeze out here. He brought most of the Familia with him, and of those he didn’t have, Mike Mickens is the CB coach Our ladyNick Caley coaches tight ends at the Patriots and Ryan Downard is the safety coach at Green Bay.
Sean Lewis’ stint at Kent State leaves options for Jason Makrinos, a Pennsylvania man who was his safety coach who went to NC A&T after Lewis left for Colorado, and CJ Cox, who stayed in Kent after Lewis left the new staff. .
Other options:
Dominique Bowman – Arkansas CB
While he had no real connection with the staff, Bowman simply parted ways with the Arkansas team to pursue other opportunities, meaning he’s a hot coach now on the market. Well worth a talk to see if he wants to hang out up north for a while. He spent a few years working in Barry Odom’s Drop-8 system, which could translate into 3-3-5s’ heavy emphasis on DB play and the need for development.
Chris Hampton – Tulane DC
It wouldn’t be unheard of for a G5 DC to move to a P5 position coach, but it’s unlikely for what I’d pay them for sure. He is a strong up and coming candidate and was the DBs coach prior to DC for the Wave. He also has ACC coaching experience at Duke. If there’s a DC waiting under Long, maybe give him a call.
Dre Bly – UNC CB
Bly and UNC recently parted ways due to a lack of success in his position group’s field, but he is a proven ace recruiter in ACC territory who could pay dividends. He played his college ball at UNC and returned as a coach after more than a decade in the NFL.
–
Hell, Bronco Mendenhall coached under Rocky Long from 1998-2002 in New Mexico before moving to BYU for the next 13 seasons. Maybe we can call there?
It’s all a bit nonsense at this point and we don’t know who, what or how these calls are being made, but it’s always fun to speculate, right?
