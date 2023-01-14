Sports
Alpineski TV, live stream schedule for the 2022-23 World Cup season
NBC Sports andPeacock combine to provide live coverage of the 2022-23 alpine ski season, including races at the World Cup.
Coverage began with the traditional season opening in Soelden, Austria.
The first of four stops in the US, the most in 26 years, was Thanksgiving weekend with a women’s giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vermont. The men’s tour visited Beaver Creek, Colorado, the following week, with stops in Palisades Tahoe, California, and Aspen, Colorado after February’s Worlds in Courchevel and Meribel, France.
NBC Sports platforms will broadcast all four U.S. stops in the Alpine World Cup season, plus four more World Cups in other ski and snowboard disciplines. All Alpine World Cups in Austria stream live on Peacock.
Michaela Shiffrin, who won her fourth World Cup final victory last year, is the headliner. Shiffrin, who started the season with 74 career World Cup wins, will try to close the gap on the lone alpine skiers with more: Lindsey Vonn(82) andIngemar Stenmark(86). Shiffrin won an average of five times a season for the past three years and hoped to race more this season.
On the men’s side, 25-year-old Swiss Marco Odermatt returns after becoming the youngest man ever to win the overall, the biggest annual prize in ski racing Marcel Hirscherwon the second of his record eight in a row in 2013.
2022-23 Alpine Ski World Cup broadcast schedule
The program will be supplemented as the season progresses. All NBC Sports TV broadcasts are also streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
|Date
|Coverage
|Network/platform
|Time (ET)
|Sat. Oct 22
|Women’s GS (Run 1) Soelden (PPD)
|Peacock
|4 a.m
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Soelden (PPD)
|Peacock
|7:05 am
|like this. Oct 23
|Men’s GS (Run 1) Soelden
|Peacock
|4 hours
|Men’s GS (Run 2) Soelden
|Peacock
|7 hours
|Sat., Nov. 12
|Women’s Parallel (Qualification) Lech (PPD)
|Peacock
|6 hours
|Women’s Parallel (Final) Lech (PPD)
|Peacock
|12 o’clock
|like this. 13 Nov
|Men’s parallel (qualification) Lech (PPD)
|Peacock
|4 hours
|Human Parallel (Final) Lech (PPD)
|Peacock
|10 hours
|Sat., Nov. 19
|Women’s SL (Run 1) Levi
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4 hours
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Levi
|Skiensnowboard.live
|7 hours
|like this. 20 Nov
|Women’s SL (Run 1) Levi
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:15 am
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Levi
|Skiensnowboard.live
|7:15 am
|Fri, Nov. 25
|Men’s DH Lake Louise (PPD)
|Skiensnowboard.live
|2:30 in the evening
|Sat., Nov. 26
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Killington
|NBC, Peacock
|12:30 p.m
|Gentlemen DH Lake Louise
|Skiensnowboard.live
|2:30 in the evening
|like this. 27 Nov
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Killington
|NBC, Peacock
|12:30 p.m
|Men’s SG Lake Louise
|Skiensnowboard.live
|2:15 PM
|fri. 2 Dec
|Ladies DH Lake Louise
|Skiensnowboard.live
|14.00 hours
|Sat. Dec 3
|Ladies DH Lake Louise
|Skiensnowboard.live
|2:30 in the evening
|Man DH Beaver Creek
|NBC, Peacock
|5:00 PM*
|like this. December 4
|Ladies SG Lake Louise
|Skiensnowboard.live
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Men’s SG Beaver Creek
|NBC, Peacock
|5:00 PM*
|Sat. 10 Dec
|While GS (Run 1) Val d’Isere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|3:30 am
|Women’s GS (Run 1) Sestriere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:30 am
|While GS (Run 2) Val d’Isere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6:30 in the morning
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Sestriere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|07:30
|like this. December 11
|While SL (Run 1) Val d’Isere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|3:30 am
|Women’s SL (Run 1) Sestriere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:30 am
|While SL (Run 2) Val d’Isere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6:30 in the morning
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Sestiere
|Skiensnowboard.live
|07:30
|do. 15 Dec
|Gentlemen DH Val Gardena
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6 hours
|fri. 16 Dec
|Ladies DH St. Moritz
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:30 am
|Men’s SG Val Gardena (PPD)
|Skiensnowboard.live
|5:45 am
|Sat. 17 Dec
|Ladies DH St. Moritz
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:30 am
|Gentlemen DH Val Gardena
|Skiensnowboard.live
|5:45 am
|like this. December 18
|Men’s GS (Run 1) Alta Badia
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4 hours
|Women’s SG St. Moritz
|Skiensnowboard.live
|5:30 am
|Men’s GS (Run 2) Alta Badia
|Skiensnowboard.live
|07:30
|mom. 19 Dec
|Men’s GS (Run 1) Alta Badia
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4 hours
|Men’s GS (Run 2) Alta Badia
|Skiensnowboard.live
|07:30
|do. 22 Dec
|Men’s SL (Run 1) Madonna
|Skiensnowboard.live
|11:45 am
|Men’s SL (Run 2) Madonna
|Skiensnowboard.live
|2:45 p.m
|Tue 27 Dec
|Women’s GS (Run 1) Semmering
|Peacock
|4 a.m
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Semmering
|Peacock
|7:05 am
|Wednesday December 28
|Women’s GS (Run 1) Semmering
|Peacock
|4 hours
|Gentlemen DH Bormio
|Skiensnowboard.live
|5:30 am
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Semmering
|Peacock
|7:05 am
|do. 29 Dec
|Gentlemen SG Bormio
|Skiensnowboard.live
|5:30 am
|Women’s SL (Run 1) Semmering
|Peacock
|9 o’clock
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Semmering
|Peacock
|12:30 p.m
|Wednesday January 4
|Women’s SL (Run 1) Zagreb
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6:30 in the morning
|Men’s SL (Run 1) Garmisch
|Skiensnowboard.live
|9:40 am
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Zagreb
|Skiensnowboard.live
|10:30 in the morning
|Men’s SL (Run 2) Garmisch
|Skiensnowboard.live
|12:45 p.m
|Thu., Jan. 5
|SL Women (Run 1) Zagreb (PPD)
|Skiensnowboard.live
|9 o’clock
|SL Women (Run 2) Zagreb (PPD)
|Skiensnowboard.live
|12 o’clock
|Sat., Jan. 7
|Women’s GS (Run 1) Kranjska Gora
|Skiensnowboard.live
|3:30 am
|While GS (Run 1) Adelboden
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:30 am
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Kranjska Gora
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6:30 in the morning
|While GS (Run 2) Adelboden
|Skiensnowboard.live
|07:30
|like this. January 8
|Women’s GS (Run 1) Kranjska Gora
|Skiensnowboard.live
|3:30 am
|While SL (Run 1) Adelboden
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:30 am
|Women’s GS (Run 2) Kranjska Gora
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6:30 in the morning
|While SL (Run 2) Adelboden
|Skiensnowboard.live
|07:30
|Tue. 10 Jan
|Women’s SL (Run 1) Flachau
|Peacock
|12 o’clock
|Women’s SL (Run 2) Flachau
|Peacock
|2:45 p.m
|fri., jan. 13
|Gentlemen SG Wengen
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6 hours
|Sat., Jan. 14
|Ladies SG St. Anton
|Peacock
|5 hours
|Gentlemen DH Wengen
|Skiensnowboard.live
|6:30 in the morning
|like this. January 15
|While SL (Run 1) Wengen
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:15 am
|Ladies SG St. Anton
|Peacock
|5:30 am
|While SL (Run 2) Wengen
|Skiensnowboard.live
|7:15 am
|fri., jan. 20
|Ladies SG Cortina dAmpezzo
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4:15 am
|Gentlemen DH Kitzbhel
|Peacock
|5:30 am
|Sat., Jan. 21
|Ladies DH Cortina dAmpezzo
|Skiensnowboard.live
|4 hours
|Gentlemen DH Kitzbhel
|Peacock
|5:30 am
|like this. 22 Jan
|Men’s SL (Run 1) Kitzbhel
|Peacock
|4:30 am
|Ladies SG Cortina dAmpezzo
|Skiensnowboard.live
|5:30 am
|Men’s SL (Run 2) Kitzbhel
|Peacock
|07:30
* Delayed broadcast.
|
