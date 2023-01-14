Alpineski TV, live stream schedule for the 2022-23 World Cup season





NBC Sports andPeacock combine to provide live coverage of the 2022-23 alpine ski season, including races at the World Cup. Coverage began with the traditional season opening in Soelden, Austria. The first of four stops in the US, the most in 26 years, was Thanksgiving weekend with a women’s giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vermont. The men’s tour visited Beaver Creek, Colorado, the following week, with stops in Palisades Tahoe, California, and Aspen, Colorado after February’s Worlds in Courchevel and Meribel, France. NBC Sports platforms will broadcast all four U.S. stops in the Alpine World Cup season, plus four more World Cups in other ski and snowboard disciplines. All Alpine World Cups in Austria stream live on Peacock. Michaela Shiffrin, who won her fourth World Cup final victory last year, is the headliner. Shiffrin, who started the season with 74 career World Cup wins, will try to close the gap on the lone alpine skiers with more: Lindsey Vonn(82) andIngemar Stenmark(86). Shiffrin won an average of five times a season for the past three years and hoped to race more this season. On the men’s side, 25-year-old Swiss Marco Odermatt returns after becoming the youngest man ever to win the overall, the biggest annual prize in ski racing Marcel Hirscherwon the second of his record eight in a row in 2013. 2022-23 Alpine Ski World Cup broadcast schedule

The program will be supplemented as the season progresses. All NBC Sports TV broadcasts are also streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Date Coverage Network/platform Time (ET) Sat. Oct 22 Women’s GS (Run 1) Soelden (PPD) Peacock 4 a.m Women’s GS (Run 2) Soelden (PPD) Peacock 7:05 am like this. Oct 23 Men’s GS (Run 1) Soelden Peacock 4 hours Men’s GS (Run 2) Soelden Peacock 7 hours Sat., Nov. 12 Women’s Parallel (Qualification) Lech (PPD) Peacock 6 hours Women’s Parallel (Final) Lech (PPD) Peacock 12 o’clock like this. 13 Nov Men’s parallel (qualification) Lech (PPD) Peacock 4 hours Human Parallel (Final) Lech (PPD) Peacock 10 hours Sat., Nov. 19 Women’s SL (Run 1) Levi Skiensnowboard.live 4 hours Women’s SL (Run 2) Levi Skiensnowboard.live 7 hours like this. 20 Nov Women’s SL (Run 1) Levi Skiensnowboard.live 4:15 am Women’s SL (Run 2) Levi Skiensnowboard.live 7:15 am Fri, Nov. 25 Men’s DH Lake Louise (PPD) Skiensnowboard.live 2:30 in the evening Sat., Nov. 26 Women’s GS (Run 2) Killington NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m Gentlemen DH Lake Louise Skiensnowboard.live 2:30 in the evening like this. 27 Nov Women’s SL (Run 2) Killington NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m Men’s SG Lake Louise Skiensnowboard.live 2:15 PM fri. 2 Dec Ladies DH Lake Louise Skiensnowboard.live 14.00 hours Sat. Dec 3 Ladies DH Lake Louise Skiensnowboard.live 2:30 in the evening Man DH Beaver Creek NBC, Peacock 5:00 PM* like this. December 4 Ladies SG Lake Louise Skiensnowboard.live 1 o’clock in the afternoon Men’s SG Beaver Creek NBC, Peacock 5:00 PM* Sat. 10 Dec While GS (Run 1) Val d’Isere Skiensnowboard.live 3:30 am Women’s GS (Run 1) Sestriere Skiensnowboard.live 4:30 am While GS (Run 2) Val d’Isere Skiensnowboard.live 6:30 in the morning Women’s GS (Run 2) Sestriere Skiensnowboard.live 07:30 like this. December 11 While SL (Run 1) Val d’Isere Skiensnowboard.live 3:30 am Women’s SL (Run 1) Sestriere Skiensnowboard.live 4:30 am While SL (Run 2) Val d’Isere Skiensnowboard.live 6:30 in the morning Women’s SL (Run 2) Sestiere Skiensnowboard.live 07:30 do. 15 Dec Gentlemen DH Val Gardena Skiensnowboard.live 6 hours fri. 16 Dec Ladies DH St. Moritz Skiensnowboard.live 4:30 am Men’s SG Val Gardena (PPD) Skiensnowboard.live 5:45 am Sat. 17 Dec Ladies DH St. Moritz Skiensnowboard.live 4:30 am Gentlemen DH Val Gardena Skiensnowboard.live 5:45 am like this. December 18 Men’s GS (Run 1) Alta Badia Skiensnowboard.live 4 hours Women’s SG St. Moritz Skiensnowboard.live 5:30 am Men’s GS (Run 2) Alta Badia Skiensnowboard.live 07:30 mom. 19 Dec Men’s GS (Run 1) Alta Badia Skiensnowboard.live 4 hours Men’s GS (Run 2) Alta Badia Skiensnowboard.live 07:30 do. 22 Dec Men’s SL (Run 1) Madonna Skiensnowboard.live 11:45 am Men’s SL (Run 2) Madonna Skiensnowboard.live 2:45 p.m Tue 27 Dec Women’s GS (Run 1) Semmering Peacock 4 a.m Women’s GS (Run 2) Semmering Peacock 7:05 am Wednesday December 28 Women’s GS (Run 1) Semmering Peacock 4 hours Gentlemen DH Bormio Skiensnowboard.live 5:30 am Women’s GS (Run 2) Semmering Peacock 7:05 am do. 29 Dec Gentlemen SG Bormio Skiensnowboard.live 5:30 am Women’s SL (Run 1) Semmering Peacock 9 o’clock Women’s SL (Run 2) Semmering Peacock 12:30 p.m Wednesday January 4 Women’s SL (Run 1) Zagreb Skiensnowboard.live 6:30 in the morning Men’s SL (Run 1) Garmisch Skiensnowboard.live 9:40 am Women’s SL (Run 2) Zagreb Skiensnowboard.live 10:30 in the morning Men’s SL (Run 2) Garmisch Skiensnowboard.live 12:45 p.m Thu., Jan. 5 SL Women (Run 1) Zagreb (PPD) Skiensnowboard.live 9 o’clock SL Women (Run 2) Zagreb (PPD) Skiensnowboard.live 12 o’clock Sat., Jan. 7 Women’s GS (Run 1) Kranjska Gora Skiensnowboard.live 3:30 am While GS (Run 1) Adelboden Skiensnowboard.live 4:30 am Women’s GS (Run 2) Kranjska Gora Skiensnowboard.live 6:30 in the morning While GS (Run 2) Adelboden Skiensnowboard.live 07:30 like this. January 8 Women’s GS (Run 1) Kranjska Gora Skiensnowboard.live 3:30 am While SL (Run 1) Adelboden Skiensnowboard.live 4:30 am Women’s GS (Run 2) Kranjska Gora Skiensnowboard.live 6:30 in the morning While SL (Run 2) Adelboden Skiensnowboard.live 07:30 Tue. 10 Jan Women’s SL (Run 1) Flachau Peacock 12 o’clock Women’s SL (Run 2) Flachau Peacock 2:45 p.m fri., jan. 13 Gentlemen SG Wengen Skiensnowboard.live 6 hours Sat., Jan. 14 Ladies SG St. Anton Peacock 5 hours Gentlemen DH Wengen Skiensnowboard.live 6:30 in the morning like this. January 15 While SL (Run 1) Wengen Skiensnowboard.live 4:15 am Ladies SG St. Anton Peacock 5:30 am While SL (Run 2) Wengen Skiensnowboard.live 7:15 am fri., jan. 20 Ladies SG Cortina dAmpezzo Skiensnowboard.live 4:15 am Gentlemen DH Kitzbhel Peacock 5:30 am Sat., Jan. 21 Ladies DH Cortina dAmpezzo Skiensnowboard.live 4 hours Gentlemen DH Kitzbhel Peacock 5:30 am like this. 22 Jan Men’s SL (Run 1) Kitzbhel Peacock 4:30 am Ladies SG Cortina dAmpezzo Skiensnowboard.live 5:30 am Men’s SL (Run 2) Kitzbhel Peacock 07:30 * Delayed broadcast. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

