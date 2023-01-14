Alabama Football: Update on Bill O’Brien and the New England Patriots

Happy Friday everyone. The Gym Tide opens the SEC season tonight in Fayetteville, available on SEC Network at 7:30 CT. Freshman Gabby Gladieux made a big impact on her Alabama debut, competing in three events, including a 9.9 in floor exercise.

Gary Parrish at CBS Sports is optimistic about Tide hoops, as he should be.

As I noted on Wednesday night Inside College Basketball on CBS Sports Network, Alabama ticks every box as a legitimate contender for the national championship. The Crimson Tide have a great coach, talented guards and an undeniable star and future NBA draft pick up lottery Brandon Miller. They are good offensively, even better defensively and proven winners of big games. Taking all of this into consideration, I moved Alabama to No. 4 in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 Daily College Basketball Rankings on Thursday morning.

Alabama will host a struggling LSU team tomorrow at 3 p.m. Of course, we’ll have full coverage later.

In the football news, the New England Patriots made some kind of weird announcement that they would be interviewing OC candidates next week, likely to appease a fanbase mutinying over the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge situation. One name keeps coming back, of course.

Bill O’Brien has been linked to a return to New Englandbut Curran tweet the Pats and the current Alabama OC have yet to communicate. That said, Breer adds that OBrien would probably like to return to his home state to help the Patriots. O’Brien was a member of the Belichicks staff from 2007-11, ending that stay as the team’s offensive coordinator during Josh McDaniels in three years. While OBrien was not on board as the Crimson Tides OC until the 2021 season, Breer mentions MacJones helped notify the incoming play-caller of the program violation. According to Breer, Robert and Jonathan Kraft are also OBrien fans.

Emphasis mine, in case anyone is wondering whose offense it really is or how the next guy will fare once O’Brien leaves. My impression is that Nick Saban doesn’t necessarily see big issues as some fans do with an offense that finished 9th in yards per game, 5th if you remove the Texas A&M game that Bryce Young missed, and 4th in points per game (3rd if you remove A&M) with a smashing QB against a top ten schedule. Saban voted this team 2nd in the country on his coach’s ballotright where most of the advanced stats placed them.

Based on everything we know about Nick and his associates over the years (remember Adam Gase was the other prominent name mentioned when he hired O’Brien), I wouldn’t expect him to be an offensive innovator. Search. Not that there’s that much innovation in the college game anymore.

That last link has this quote from Aaron Suttles, and it’s perfect.

Aaron Suttles, beat writer from Alabama: He doesn’t care about Hot Board lists or names hanging out on bulletin boards. He always keeps a mental list of candidates for vacancies, should they ever come up. Sometimes it’s guys he’s worked with, sometimes it’s a guy who was recommended by someone he trusts. In retrospect, the public wasn’t too thrilled with Sarkisian’s hire, and it turned out better than anyone could have dreamed.

It’s possible that Saban is shaking things up and going with a newcomer, but I don’t believe it when I see it.

Never mind, Alabama Twitter immediately melted with this news.

Clemson has fired assault coordinator Brandon Streeter, the school announced Thursday, and will hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, sources told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low. Streeter served only one season as the Tigers’ full-time playcaller, though he had been with Clemson as an assistant coach since 2015 and played quarterback with Clemson from 1995 to 1999. Riley spent the past season with TCU as the Horned Frogs offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was named the winner of the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in the country.

I think we’ll see if he can make Cade Klubnik look like a functional QB again. That Tennessee game was brutal.

Speaking of Tennessee, longtime Vols writer John Adams is pumping the bugs with hope that Alabama won’t have a QB.

The Tide has had a great run of quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Bryce Young. But who’s next? That’s the big question. Jalen Milroe proved himself as a runner, but his passing dazzled no one when he filled in for an injured boy. Five-star recruit Ty Simpson will also compete for the job. And there’s always the possibility that Alabama could add a late quarterback transfer.

We’ll see how it plays out, but with all the success Alabama has had passing football, it’s hard for me to believe that Saban will roll with a first man in Milroe who has been woefully inconsistent as a passer. While you don’t know QBs until they play, I’ve been known as a Ty Simpson fan for a few years now. I thought his high school highlights looked as good or better than Arch Mannings, and speculated that he was the main reason Arch didn’t come here. We’ll see in the spring, and it will be intriguing.

Last, a member of Alabama’s outstanding team placed 5th overall in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Congratulations to her, even if she has to live in Portland.

That was about it for today. Nice weekend.

Rolling tide.