Novak Djokovic tipped to achieve the ultimate performance in tennis

Djokovic will play in his first Australian Open in two years after being deported from Melbourne a year ago over his decision not to take a Covid vaccine.

Now former US Open quarterfinalist Barbara Schett has made the most effusive prediction yet of what the Serbian can achieve this year.

There are still serious doubts about whether he will be allowed to America as their government is currently still pushing for Covid vaccination for foreign visitors, but Schett has told Tennis365 that Djokovic is capable of putting a Grand Slam on the calendar in the coming months. complete.

The 21-time Major champion is aiming for a tie with Rafael Nadal leading the race to win the most Grand Slam titles in Melbourne history.

In the run-up to the Australian Open, Schett told us that Djokovic will be hard to beat in a year where he can cement his status as the greatest player of all time.

“I think he can win every Grand Slam this year,” Schett told Tennis365.

“He is an all-rounder. He is comfortable on any surface. When he has 25 (majors) by the end of the year, anything is possible.

“It depends on his body. It won’t get any easier, but we know he’s a super professional. He’s pedantic about his diet, he does yoga and he does so many things mentally that other players haven’t done.

“That’s why I think it will last a few more years.”

Schett further suggested that Djokovic’s absence from major tournaments due to his vaccination status last year could help him now that he is back on the court.

“He played about 11 tournaments last year and he’s still number 5 in the world,” Barbara added.

“Playing so little will extend his career for maybe another year. It’s okay to have a softer year.

“The youngsters are getting close to him, but he is still the favorite heading into the Australian Open.

“Playing against Novak in a Grand Slam is very different. We have to see how he feels with his quad problem, but he loves Rod Laver Arena. He feels so good every time he plays and he has to be the big favourite.

“He had some scares in his first tournament of the year in Adelaide and Sebastian Korda had a match point against him in the final, but Novak still managed to find his way into the tournament.

“That’s what these great champions do. They have the ability to win when they’re not at their best and for others it’s so hard to beat them, both from a tennis and psychological perspective.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic received an enthusiastic welcome back at Melbourne Park in a sold-out exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday

The Australian Open has hosted a series of warm-up encounters leading up to the start of the tournament on Monday, culminating in this match at Rod Laver Arena.

All discounted tickets costing 20 Australian dollars (about 11) sold out within an hour of going on sale and any fears Djokovic had about the reception he would receive after last year’s deportation would have vanished when he noticed the number of Serbian flags in the crowd. .

After a walk around the track, the nine-time champion said, “I’m very happy.” Thank you so much. I feel a little emotional. I was looking forward to coming back to this court.

Adding to the emotions of his return to Melbourne, Djokovic was battling a left hamstring injury and wearing tape on his leg, while Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s representation at the United Cup due to his own leg problem.

But this was not a meeting to test the fitness of either man, with the light-hearted match seeing Djokovic dancing on court before the two men were joined for the final tie-break by wheelchair stars David Wagner and Heath Davidson and two junior players.

Djokovic and Kyrgios both wore microphones and played to the crowd, who recorded their antics.

Afterwards, Djokovic said: “It feels great to be back in Australia, back in Melbourne. This is the court where I created the best memories of my tennis career.”

Kyrgios was one of the few players to stand up for Djokovic in last year’s fight over his vaccination status, thawing a frozen relationship.

“It’s just so important to have him around,” said Kyrgios. “I don’t think we knew how special these guys are to our sport.”

