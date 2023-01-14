I really like the speed – it’s fast and it’s fun

DURING the lockdown, Isobel Crooks was only able to play table tennis outside in a local park.

It was very difficult because, unsurprisingly, spider and wind are not the best of friends, she says.

But she persevered and didn’t want to miss her regular practice sessions.

Isobel, 17, who lives in Bingley, has been playing table tennis since he was eight after picking up a leaflet from a local sports center advertising a table tennis club.

Isobel practices with Hans at Beckfoot Table Tennis Club

I like the high speed of the sport, it’s fast and fun and there’s a lot of technical accuracy involved: if you change your technique a bit, the ball will most likely go off, she says.

I also like the variety within the competition. I like the feeling of teamwork when playing team competitions and also the necessary independence and self-motivation when playing individual events.”

The Beckfoot School pupil, who studies for her A-Levels, developed her career in the sport under the expert guidance of Hans Soova, who has guided her since she first took hold of a bat.

Isobel and Hans practice outside

He started teaching me basic topspin and easy strokes and over the years he has adapted my techniques, given me feedback and helped me learn any bad habits I picked up, she says.

Hans was very patient with me when I first learned and still is – his years of high level experience really helps me understand what I’m doing right and what exactly I need to do to improve, to get better.

She is a member of Beckfoot Table Tennis Club and trains at school on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings.

The Tuesday session is for the younger students, where I and a few others help Hans coach their basic strokes. Thursday is for the older players who are more committed to table tennis training and Sunday, with my club, is a more intense session.

Isobel lines up for a shot

Isobel was nine years old when he first played in a league. It was the Under 11 West Yorkshire Schools competition and although I didn’t win it really got me excited for future competitions and gave me the motivation to get better, she says. When I was ten I qualified for my first national championships in the under-11 category and again, despite not progressing to the second stage, it was a great opportunity in my early playing days.

She was only 12 when she first played for Yorkshire. I won a few matches and gained a lot of experience of what a high-level international competition was like. Since then I have played numerous times as part of the Yorkshire team, the most successful time being in 2021 where our team came second in the county championships.

Isobel wants to keep playing and competing. When I go to college hopefully I’d like to attend one where there are competitive table tennis teams and good practice sessions so I can improve my game while I’m there.

In addition to following coaching, Isobel can always practice with her family. My mom played in school as a teen and loved learning the strokes and spins. My father occasionally plays at my club’s Sunday sessions, and my grandfather played regularly as a teenager and still plays today. My family loves the sport and is incredibly supportive as match days can be very long and tiring and you can often get away without winning much which can be difficult but my parents and Hans are always there to give me positive feedback and to reassuring me that my mistakes can easily be worked on.

Isobel and Hans practicing

Hans is very proud of Isobel. She has developed into an excellent player, he says. “She worked very hard and still does.”

The widely respected coach is celebrating an unexpected surprise, after discovering he has coached more players than anyone else who have progressed to represent England – a total of 24 international players.

The astonishing statistic came to light through research by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

For me this is a record to cherish. It had never occurred to me in all my 57 years of coaching, it’s unbelievable, he says.

Hans Soova has coached many English players

Estonian Hans learned to play table tennis after watching others play in a World War II refugee camp in Germany.

He came to England in 1951 as a refugee. He learned to play table tennis after watching others play in a refugee camp and made his own bat from the wooden lid of a crate of food packages.

I painted it black because I couldn’t afford any material to cover the blade.

He and his friends found broken balls and repaired them with nail polish and first aid plasters.

He started coaching in 1965 Rhodesway School. “We had two tables, one of which stood upright only with strings holding it together,” he says. He then moved to Grange School. We had ten new tables, which was great. That was the beginning, when all schools in Bradford were able to send their pupils to the learning table – about 50 showed up.

In 2013, he was awarded the British Empire Medal for Medal for services to table tennis, which he dedicated to his late wife Christine, who encouraged him as he started.

Now 88, he shows no signs of slowing down and coaches three times a week.

It hasn’t been easy for me, but I want people to know that you have to take every opportunity and make the most of it.