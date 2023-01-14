Huge crowd sees No. 21 Spartans book two top-10 individual wins against No. 3 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. Fifth ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd ranked 157-pounder Solder chases each posted individual victories against top-10 opponents, but the third-place Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 double win over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans to Jenison Field House, matching the facility’s wrestling capacity, while achieving the highest attendance at Michigan State in at least seven years.

With his season-high win against No. 5 Dylan Ragusin, Foley posted his highest-ranked win since he was then-No. 3 Oregon State’s Ronnie Bresser to earn NCAA All-America honors at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Ann Arbor, Michigan, native Foley completed his career double against Michigan unscathed, posting a 5-0 record against the Wolverines since joining the Spartans as a true freshman in 2017/18. Foley improves to 10-2 overall in the 2022-23 campaign and boasts the team’s best doubles record at 8-0.

Elsewhere, Saldate recorded his first individually ranked win of the year at 157 against No. 8 Will Lewan. The Gilroy, California native completed the second-highest ranked win of his career, falling just short of his career-high decision over then-No. 7 Kendall Coleman of Purdue at the 2021 Big Ten Championships. Saldate climbs to 14-4 overall this year with a 7-1 doubles record and is tied with Foley and graduate Cameron Cafey with 31 double points scored.

Michigan opened the night with a successful 125-pound showing as Jack Medley put the first three team points on the board for the Wolverines to record a 6-3 decision over No. 25 Tristan Lujan . The marquee of the night followed at 133 pounds, with Foley in 11th going up against Ragusin in fifth.

Ragusin took the lead early in the first period after a takedown in the opening moments and eventually took a 4-2 lead going into the second period. Foley took charge of the fight in the second stanza, registering a takedown and a two-point near-fall to get ahead, also taking advantage of Ragusin stalls to lead 8-4 through the second. Foley’s dominance continued into the final period, as the Spartan was knocked out again, took advantage of yet another Ragusin stall and tacked for good measure at the driving time point to secure the thrilling 12-4 key decision. MSU led 4-3 at the end of two periods.

The Wolverines returned the favor with a 141-pound important decision, with No. 23 Cole Mattin defeating MSU redshirt junior Jordan Hamdan by an 11-3 score. Leading 7-4, Michigan scored four more points on a 10-2 key decision by No. 20 Chance Lamer over MSU’s Peyton Oman at 149 lbs. The Spartans attempted to contain Michigan’s momentum before the break, with No. 23 Saldate challenging Lewan in eighth. After fighting through the first three minutes without a score and trading one-point breakaways in the next two periods, the grapplers faced each other in neutral for a sudden win. With 90 seconds left in the sudden win streak, Saldate forced Lewan to the right side of the mat and finished the game with a resounding takedown to seal the 3-1 decision.

Michigan returned to the driver’s seat after a brief hiatus, with the Wolverines’ booking decisions tied at 165 and 174. Cameron beat Amine in sixth Caleb Fish 3-2, just before Max Maylor wrapped up a 6-2 result over MSU freshmen Caesar Garza that gave Michigan a 17-7 team advantage. Ninth-seeded Matt Finesilver saw continued success for Michigan, with the Wolverine taking a 10-4 decision over No. 17 Layne Malczewski .

To graduate Cameron Cafey moments later took the mat for MSU with 197 pounds and ended the first period against Brendin Yaatooma without a score. Going 4-all at the end of the second and 5-all at the end of the third, Caffey and Yaatooma saw the Spartans and Wolverines face off in the second game with sudden win of the night. After going the full two minutes with no points, both wrestlers entered the tiebreaker. Caffey drove Yatooma for the full 30 seconds, and after Yatooma conceded a breakaway in an attempt to record a decisive score, Caffey was able to hold off his opponent long enough to complete the 6-5 decision. After the Wolverines lost a team point to lack of control of the mat area, No. 2 Mason Parris posted Michigan’s final win of the night by way of a 4:09 fall Ryan Wasbinder .

In a loss, the Spartans fall to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in double Big Ten Conference competition. Michigan climbs to 6-0 with a 1-0 in the B1G. MSU amassed team points through a key decision of 133 pounds, as well as decisions of both 157 and 197.

NEXT ONE

No. 21 Michigan State wrestling heads off for the first leg of a three-way run on Sunday, January 15, pitting the Green & White against No. 12 Minnesota at Maturi Pavilion. The first whistle is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the double scheduled for national broadcast via Big Ten Network.

QUOTES AFTER THE MATCH

QUOTES FROM THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

Head coach Roger Chandler

About the historic crowd at Jenison Field House on Friday…

“I’ve been telling our guys all along that they’re special. They’re a special group. We came up short tonight, but they’re going to have to make some individual adjustments personally. But the crowd and the support we got tonight, it’s really cool I keep telling our guys they built this, and they did, because they listened to everything their coaches said Seven years ago we were lucky to have 500 people here Tonight we had 4,900 It’s because they’re an exciting group to watch wrestling, and you know people can see that wrestling means something to them when they compete.”

On the individual efforts of Solder chases and Rayvon Foley …

“You know what I saw is a sense of calm that I haven’t seen in either of them ( Solder chases and Rayvon Foley ) the whole year. And that’s just mental growth, mental discipline. Whatever happened in the match, they remained calm. Rayvon Foley goes two takedowns to zero to start the game, and he never lost focus on what he was doing there. I think he finally made an important decision. And you know, besides, Rayvon Foley has never lost a dual encounter to the University of Michigan, and he’s from Ann Arbor. If you think that means nothing to him, you are sorely mistaken. It’s very special, it was a very special night for both Rayvon and Chase.”

WRESTLING MATCH RESULTS

#21 Michigan State 10, #3 Michigan 25

Jenison Field House East Lansing, Mich.

125| Jack Medley (MICH) Dec. #25 Tristan Lujan (MSU) 6-3 | I 3-0

133| #11 Rayvon Foley (MSU) Major Dec. #5 Dylan Ragusin (MICH) 12-4 | MSU 4-3

141| #23 Cole Mattin (MICH) Major Dec. Jordan Hamdan (MSU) 11-3|ME 7-4

149| #20 Chance Lamer (MICH) major Dec. Peyton Oman (MSU) 10-2 |ME 11-4

157| #23 Solder chases (MSU) Dec. #8 Will Lewan (ME) SV-1, 3-1 |ME 11-7

165| #6 Cameron Amine (MICH) Dec. Caleb Fish (MSU) 3-2 | I 14-7

174| Max Maylor (MICH) Dec. Caesar Garza (MSU) 6-2 | I 17-7

184| #9 Matt Finesilver (MICH) Dec. #17 Layne Malczewski (MSU) 10-4 |ME 20-7

197| #15 Cameron Cafey (MSU) Dec. Brendin Yaatooma (MICH) TB-2, 6-5 | MICH 19-10 (TM points deduction on MICH lack of control over mat area)

285| #2 Mason Parris (MICH) falls over Ryan Wasbinder (MSU) 4:09 | IK wins 25-10

Attendance: 4,900

FOLLOW THE SPARTANS

Visit MSUSpartans.com for more information on wrestling at Michigan State. Fans can keep up with the Spartan wrestling team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @MSU_Wrestling.