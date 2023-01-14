Authentic and brilliant, The Test 2 is the cricket documentary we’ve all been missing

Aamid the plethora of sports documentaries commissioned by streaming services over the past five years, very few fly-on-the-wall offerings in various sports have been able to strike a strong enough chord or have that semblance of functioning as an advertisement can shake off, puff piece or deceptively edited reality TV. But the second season of Amazon PrimesThe testexceeds all expectations to emerge as the funny, insightful and sobering cricket documentary that sports fanatics have been waiting for since the first episode premiered three years ago.

While we do have an authentic football documentary in the form of NetflixsSunderland till I die(2018) true to its football club theme and a beautiful tribute to the English city of Sunderlandcricket hasn’t quite had the same luck in finding a superlative series, largely torn between lazily fabricated drama in Netflix’s Mumbai Indians: cricket fever (2019) and shameless jingoism in SonyLivsDown underdogs(2022)or VootsBandon Mein Tha Dum(2022).

The closest thing to true genius and high-level production value in cricket documentaries was seen in the March 2020 release of Amazon Primes The testan eight-episode docuseries about the rebuilding of Australian crickets’ reputations led by coach Justin Langer and captains Tim Paine and Aaron Finch after the 2018 sandpaper tampering scandal.

This original release included a level of behind-the-scenes perspective on Paine’s Test captaincy and Langer’s intensive coaching style that fans and casual viewers had never seen before in a cricket context.

Attempting to cover a protracted period with only Test series against four different countries and a One Day International (ODI) World Cup, the show often meandered, lacked cohesion and always came across as a blatant apology tour funded by Cricket Australia. .

A powerful sequel

2023, The testis back with a second season that blows its predecessor out of the water in every way and shows the value and adequacy of brevity.

As such, this season will only contain four episodes and will mainly take place from November 2021 to July 2022, covering the Home Ashes and the Test tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Taking advantage of the sexting scandal that ended Tim Paine’s Test captaincy and international career as a scene-setter, the series uses current Test captain Pat Cummins as the first star of this new era for Australian cricket.

The reality of the limited running time means that several key events, such as the T20 World Cup 2021, the consequences of the Test series loss to India, the board boycott of Afghanistan and the Aaron Finch led white-ball series, are relentlessly the story has been brushed off except for passing mentions and archive footage.

The way the three Test series played out during the aforementioned period means that some episodes make for more interesting accounts than others, with the ebb and flow of on-field Test stats taking less priority than the broader stories surrounding hand-picked individual players.

Bearing in mind that this series is, by design, the Australian team and current players tell their own stories amid the outside noise of media and ex-players, these four episodes have managed to knock it out of the park .

Small things prevail

Without overdramatizing real-life events, the production team behind it The trial 2 put together some wonderful subplots around the players, most notably Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser and Scott Boland. And yet, this focus on the trials and tribulations of the test team makes for a much more streamlined sequence of events than the first season.

Amidst the heartwarming sobering scenes of indigenous representation, appreciation from Pakistani fans and last summer’s protests in Galle, there’s also plenty of comic relief from cricketers Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cummins himself.

From Labuschagne’s penchant for cold ham sandwiches, his banter with Smith and Khawaja or Cummin’s candid comment on a WhatsApp group, the little things that depict players’ personal lives and sense of humor add just enough color while maintaining the authenticity that the season was missing.

There are also unintentional revelations of elitism towards other cricketing nations as the season comes into its own with the episodes set in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but those moments also offer insight into the mindset of Cummins and his side.

General,The trial 2still can’t quite get itSunderland till I dielevels of brutal honesty, farce, or tragedy due to the subjects’ involvement in the production. But for cricket fans and casual viewers alike, this Amazon offering continues to meet unparalleled higher standards in behind-the-scenes access to a Test dressing room.

(Edited by Zoya Bhatti)