Sports
Meet the ASWA’s top 12 Alabama HS football players for the 2022 season
This year, the Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State football team was dominated by running backs and defensive players.
Four running backs were part of the roster, which consists of the top 12 players in Alabama through the 2022 season, regardless of ranking or position. Four players were defensive linemen or linebackers.
The group was led by Mr. Football Ryan Williams of Saraland and Class 7A Lineman of the Year Peter Woods of Thompson.
Here’s a look at the top 12 players in the state for the 2022 season, as voted by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
It consists of 8 seniors, 3 juniors and Williams, a sophomore.
Cole Blaylock, RB, UMS-Wright
Class: Senior
the skinny: Blaylock was named Class 5A Back of the Year on Thursday. The South Alabama signing helped lead UMS to a 12-1 season and a state quarterfinal appearance. He rushed for 2,029 yards and 27 touchdowns on 269 with an average of 156 yards on the ground per game. He also caught 17 passes for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Hunter Osborne, DT, Hewitt-Trussville
Class: Senior
the skinny: The Alabama signer was a finalist for Class 7A Lineman of the Year. He finished with 52 tackles, including 7 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Huskies and represented his school in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Jaquavious Russaw, LB, Carver-Montgomery
Class: Senior
the skinny: Russaw finished with 80 tackles, including 15 for a loss, and 5 sacks for the Wolverines. He and teammate James Smith signed with Alabama on National Signing Day. Russaw was a Class 6A Lineman of the Year finalist.
Bradyn Joiner, OL, Auburn
Class: Senior
the skinny: The Auburn University signer was a Class 7A Lineman of the Year finalist. He also played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He scored 93 percent as a senior with 84 pancake blocks for the Keith Etheredges team.
Kelby Collins, DL, Gardendale
Class: Senior
the skinny: Collins, a Florida signatory and enrolled early, was named Class 6A Lineman of the Year. He helped lead the Rockets to the 6A quarterfinals this year and finished the season with 101 tackles, including 20.5 for a loss, and 12 sacks. He was an Alabama-Mississippi All Star.
Jacob Cornejo, RB, Cherokee County
Class: Junior
the skinny: Cornejo was a finalist for 4A Back of the Year and led Cherokee County to the championship game. He finished with 2,580 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Warriors on 287 carries. He rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 18 brought in the title game loss to Andalusia.
Cole Gamble, RB, Bergbeek
Class: Junior
the skinny: Gamble ran 200 times for 1,642 yards with 31 TDs and caught 10 passes for 123 yards to help the Spartans to a 12-2 record and Class 6A championship game. He was chosen as a Class 6A Back of the Year finalist.
Fluff Bothwell, R.B., Oneonta
Class: Junior
the skinny: The Class 4A Back of the Year led the Redskins to an 11-2 season and an appearance in the Class 4A semi-finals. He finished the season with 3,112 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns on 256 carries. He also caught 22 passes for 314 yards and 2 scores and returned a punt for a touchdown. On defense, Bothwell made 66 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and had 5 sacks.
Earl Woods, QB, Hueytown
Class: Senior
the skinny: The Jacksonville State signing was a Class 6A Back of the Year finalist this season after winning the award as a junior. He is one of only two players to repeat as members of the Super All-State Team. As a senior, Woods rushed for 1,527 yards and 22 TDs on 175 carries and passed for 1,825 yards and 24 scores. He finished his senior season with 3,352 yards in total offense.
Jack Hayes, QB, Piedmont
Class: Senior
the skinny: The two-time Class 3A Back of the Year again led Piedmont to the championship game this season. As a senior, he finished with 1,592 rushing yards (7.3 per carry) and 23 touchdowns. He completed 227 of 373 passes for 3,267 yards and 37 touchdowns. Jack finishes the football portion of his high school career with AHSAA records for passing yards, total yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns. He joined Earl Woods as the only repeat Super All-State player.
Peter Woods, D.L., Thompson
Class: Senior
the skinny: Clemson’s signer was named 7A Lineman of the Year. Woods was part of four successive Thompson Class 7A championship teams. This season, he finished with 83 tackles, including 21 for a loss, to go along with 8 sacks and 14 QB hurries. He also recovered a few fumbles. Peter was MVP of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic after totaling 8 tackles, 2 sacks and 7 tackles.
Ryan Williams, WR, Saraland
Class: sophomore
the skinny: Williams became the first sophomore and only the second non-senior to be named the States Mr. Football. The Alabama commit was also the Class 6A Back of the Year. He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns during Saraland’s 14-1 season. Williams also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass and scored on a pair of punt returns for a total of 42 touchdowns. He scored 4 first-half TDs in Saraland’s state title win over Mountain Brook and was named the game’s MVP.
ASWA 2022 FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
LINE PEOPLE OF THE YEAR
7A: Peter Woods, Thompson
6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale
5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland House
1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy
AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician
BACKS OF THE YEAR
7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland
5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont
2A: Kamore Harris, B. B. Comer
1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba
AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott
COACHERS OF THE YEAR
(Originally called December 18)
7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery
6A: Chris Yeager, Bergbeek
5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab
4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia
3A: Jimmy Perry, St James
2A: Adam Fossett, B. B. Comer
1A: Mark OBryant, Coosa Christian
AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott
