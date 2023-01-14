Men’s hockey scores five goals in victory over Bowdoin





Next game: Colby 14-01-2023 | 03:00 Jan 14 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Colby History MIDDLE TOWN, CT. Wesleyan men’s hockey was able to defeat NESCAC foe Bowdoin 5-3 on Friday night at Spurrier-Snyder Rink. The Cardinals’ offense has been going on all season, but in the last four games, Wesleyan has scored a whopping 19 goals. This is their second game in a row with five goals, their fivee such a game through 11 games. Wesleyan improves to 8-2-1 (5-1-1 NESCAC) this year, while Bowdoin drops to 8-3-1 (4-3-1 NESCAC). The opening period seemed to be one of exhaustion for both teams, as the teams reached the final minutes with a deadlock at zero. One power play from each team had come and gone and there were less than four minutes left in the period when the Polar Bears struck first. Luke Wheeler rolled off two straight shots that were deflected by Eric Voloshin ’24 before Jimmy Duffy could track down the rebound and cash in to give Bowdoin a 1-0 lead. Barely two minutes later, the Polar Bears managed to score again, and suddenly there was action in the first period. This time it was Ethan Kimbell who came through after Chris Brown’s pass to take the lead 2-0 with less than two minutes left in the period. Just when it looked like Bowdoin was going to gain tremendous momentum in the first half, the Cardinals offense was able to muster their first goal of the game. On the power game, Jake Lacance ’23 ended up eating the puck Colin Cobb ’23 which halved the backlog. The Polar Bears came out with a flurry of shots to start the period, but it was the Cardinals who pocketed the first goal of the second period. Lachance was involved again, this time as a beneficiary of a Henry Carson ’25 pass to tie the score at two, just eight minutes into the period. Wesleyan started their third power play of the game less than a minute later. They would cash in on this opportunity, with Daniel Luri ’26 one shot after the Cardinals were able to work the puck around to beat the Polar Bears’ goaltender. Wesleyan was not done in the third inning and scored another to go into the final period with a 4-2 lead. Parker Sunday ’26 this time defeated Alex Kozic and Wesleyan had a two-goal lead going into the last 20 minutes. Wesleyan worked the puck around nicely on a power play to open the third period to push through their 5e goal of the game. Mike Dunderdale ’23 fed Owen Sweet ’25 for this and the Cardinals had their biggest lead of the game. After two minutes of four-on-four, the Polar Bears were able to score as both players exited their respective penalty kicks. Jack Gilligan fired from the Voloshin point to reduce the deficit to two with six minutes remaining. Minutes later, the Polar Bears had another power play and pulled the goalie for a six out of four, but the Wesleyan penalty kill did its job and the Cardinals managed to win again. The five Wesleyan goals were scored by five different players. Nine Cardinals contributed at least one point. Lachance had the big game for the Cardinals netting a goal while dishing out two assists. Liam Donlan ’23 also had two assists for Wesleyan, as he led the team with two blocked shots. Voloshin was able to make 39 saves while Bowdoin’s Kozic made 19. Wesleyan will return to the ice on the Spurrier-Snyder Rink on Saturday afternoon, where they will take on another NESCAC foe in Colby.

