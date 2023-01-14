OSU Indoor Track & Field opens 2023 with solid performance at Arkansas Invitational





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Oklahoma State indoor track & field traveled east to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete in the Arkansas Invitational on Friday. Juan Diego Castro and Gabija Galvydyte highlighted the first meeting of the new year by taking home individual victories in the men’s and women’s 1,000 metres. Castro and Alex Stitt dominated the field in the men’s 1,000 meters, taking first and second place respectively. Castro’s personal best of 2:22.58 is the fourth-fastest time in the program’s history. Stitt finished just 0.24 seconds behind Castro, finishing just a second short of his school record time from the previous season. The pair beat a total of nearly three seconds as they took control of the race late. Immediately following was the women’s 1,000 metres, where the Cowgirls topped the standings, claiming four of the top five places and also accounting for half of the top 10 overall. Galvydyte led the Cowgirls with a strong and controlled race, finishing with a time of 2:47.00, just .20 short of her personal best in the event. freshman Anne Gine Lovnes and Kaylie Politza shined and finished right behind Galvydyte with second and third place overall with times of 2:48.36 and 2:48.43 respectively. Stephanie Moss and Billah Jepkirui rounded out the Cowgirls’ successful event with a pair of top-10 finishes. Bailey Golden led the women in the long jump, placing second after posting an indoor personal best of 6.03 m on her third attempt. Golden already has the second longest jump in the program’s history; getting on top keeps Golden pushing towards it Ryan Roanes school record 6.09m jumping. Emily Carter placed second in the women’s 3,000 meters with a time of 9:40.23, bettering her previous record by more than 40 seconds. Carter’s final maneuver sandwiched her between Texas A&M’s Julia Abell and Grace Plain, resulting in a top three that was decided in less than a second. In the men’s, Grant Wilcox won the first 3,000 meter race of the day, beating his opponents with a gutsy victory by five seconds. Wilcox finished in 8:28.83, breaking his personal best by five seconds. His performance earned him an eighth-place finish for the event. OSU’s women’s pole vaulters also had a big day, led by Ariadni Adamopoulou finished in joint second place with a jump of 4.23 meters. Anna Airault and Sarah stairs both cleared 3.83 meters, placing them in a tie for fourth in program history. In the throw arena, Sam Mason placed eighth in the league in the weight throw after throwing 17.83 yards. For the Cowgirls, Hannah Bradford and Joanna Orange also put in solid performances, finishing fourth and seventh respectively. Bradford launched the weight 18.84 yards, while the Orange swung the lead ball 16.80 yards, the eighth-longest throw in program history. Next, the Cowboys and Cowgirls travel south to Lubbock, Texas, to compete in the Red Raider Open on January 20, followed by the JD Martin Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma, the next day. For more information on the Cowboys and Cowgirls, visit withokstate.com. Men’s individual results 60 meter run qualifications

18. Will Quintana 7.14

26. Crayton Shaw 7.315 Miles

32. Tate Barr4:16:06

37. Wyatt Landis 4:18:90

42. Ben Calusinski 4:23.09 Long jump

-. Alex samples NH Running 1,000 meters

1. Juan Diego Castro2:22.58

2. Alex Stitt 2:22.82

14. Daniel Nickell 2:29.70

17. Christopher Middleton-Pearson 2:30.26

25.James Edmond 2:35.09 Running 3,000 meters

8. Gun Wilcox8:28.83 High jump

-. Will QuintanaNH

-. Alex samples NH 4×400 relay

10. Ty Cook, Riley McGowan, Will Quintana, Crayton Shaw3:21.51 Women’s individual results High jump

15. Jenna Sanders 1.55m/5’1″ Miles

7. Crystal Rodriguez 4:48.00

12. Molly born 4:55.25

23. Cayden Brickman 5:08.86

31. Amelia Jauregui 5:16.85

35. Emma Lindsey 5:30.20 60 meter hurdles Prelims

8. Bailey Golden 8.74

12. Maddie Meiner 8.92

14. Olivia in Vaitaityte 9:00 am

26. Jayden Fiebiger 9.32

30. Annie Millhouse 9:40 am Shot put

19. Jayden Fiebiger 11.76m/38’7″

20. Annie Millhouse 11.71m/38’5″ Long jump

2. Bailey Golden 6.03m/19’9.50″

9. Olivia in Vaitaityte 5.56m/18’3″

11. Maddie Meiner 5.49m/18’0.25″

20. India Morgan 5.30m/17’4.75″

27. Allison bliss 5.04m/16’6.50″

28. Sarah Byers 5.02m/16’5.75″ Run 600 meters

5. Jinah Mickens Malik 1:32.04

7. Michael Travers 1:32.11

9. Maddie Salek 1:33.46

11. Tori Ortiz 1:33.99

18. Ansley Scott 1:37.33

19. Mackenzie Michael 1:40.41

21. Linda Bakich 1:46.10 Running 1,000 meters

1. Gabija Galvydyte 2:47.00

2. Anne Gine Lovnes 2:48.36

3. Kaylie Politza 2:48.43

5. Stephanie Moss 2:49.18

9. Billah Jepkirui 2:49.97 Triple jump

2. Sarah Hakanen 12.30m/40’4.25″ Pole vault

3. Ariadni Adampoulou 4.23m/13’10.50″

11. Sarah Trap 3.83m/12’6.75″

13. Anna Airault 3.83m/12’6.75″ Weight

4. Hannah Bradford 18.84m/61’9.75″

7. Joanna Orange 16.80m/55’1.50″ Running 3,000 meters

2. Emily Carter 9:40.23 4×400 relay

6. State of Oklahoma A 3:47.65

11. Oklahoma State B 3:59.09

13. State of Oklahoma C 4:02.78

14. State of Oklahoma D 4:05.23

