Afghanistan: Cricket has a second chance at real reform

Cricket Australia has announced its withdrawal from an upcoming match against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban’s appalling treatment of women. The ICC has expressed concern that the Afghanistan Cricket Boards have failed to develop women’s cricket. A wave of consternation and comment has swept the cricketing world. Sounds familiar?

If Thursday from CA decides to withdraw from their march Super League series against Afghanistan feels like a rerun, that’s because it largely is. In the second half of 2021 they will cancelled a planned test against Afghanistan in Hobart over the then recent ban on women’s sports, which sparked a round of discussion about the place of politics and human rights in cricket. And while the ensuing months have confirmed the brutality and repression of the Taliban regime, it has also made it clear that crickets are unable to confront tough issues in a coherent manner, with the ICC’s response marked by lukewarm half measures and procrastination. Now that CA has brought the matter back to the spotlight and with the March board meeting of the ICC quickly approaching, cricket is presented with a potential circuit breaker, a chance to address some of the administrative dysfunction that lies behind this messy situation.

But first it’s worth addressing Australia’s so-called principled position. It is not surprising to seasoned observers of the Australian administration that they are withdrawing from games against low-ranking opposition. They fobbed off Bangladesh in 2018 and then in 2020for example, and never got around to playing that Test dangled in front of Ireland two years ago. So it seems rather convenient for Australia to claim lofty ideals like supporting growing the game for women and men around the world to justify pulling out of two games they probably had little interest in anyway (and, in the case of Super League, it was a dead rubber with both Afghanistan and Australia safely qualified for the 2023 World Cup); the standard is further discounted by the fact that they not boycotted a T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan last year when league points were at stake. If CA is only willing to take action if it costs them nothing on the field (and is consistent with their pre-existing self-interest), it’s hard to read their behavior as anything other than cynical PR. It is also very disappointing to see the board, which incidentally has shown an admirable commitment to the women’s game, stoop to using female participation as a rhetorical baton against a men’s team they simply did not want to play.

– Advertisement –

However, CA’s hypocrisy goes beyond just evading their touring commitments, pointing to the deeper systemic issues within Crickets’ decision-making process that leave it unable to provide a coherent response in the face of moral challenges. First, CA voted in favor of the 2017 decision to grant Afghanistan full member status with an exemption from women’s development requirements. The decision came three years after the ACB had disbanded its women’s program, so was clearly taken with full knowledge of the bleak state of affairs in Afghanistan. This in combination with the fact that the Full Members at the same time any oversight destroyed of their own actions (and thus the prospect of accountability for Afghanistan), really makes a lie of any moral grandeur about the absence of a women’s team that has never existed in Afghanistan’s 21 years as part of the ICC.

Now it is certainly true that it is generally worth changing course to correct a bad decision, even if it comes disappointingly late. And if crickets in power take human rights or governance standards seriously, the upcoming board meeting in March is the time for action. The predicament in Afghanistan offers an opportunity to build consensus on reforms that could provide system-level guardrails against future abuse and turn cricket into a credible voice of morality in sport. To that end, full ICC members must ensure that any (well-deserved) punishment inflicted on the ACB is not just a symbolic scalp to distract from their own shortcomings, but is a catalyst for real change.

A previous article on the subject here at Emerging Cricket made several suggestions on how to fix the game’s failure in Afghanistan: honesty from FMs about their mistakes; a clear set of human rights standards in the Member States; and independent governance to ensure consistent enforcement. And since the ICC has failed to engage on any of those fronts, these proposals are being repeated. That said, given that it is specifically Afghanistan that will be in the spotlight at the March meeting, it is also productive to reflect on the ways in which these ideas should flow naturally from any decision about the future of the ACB.

First, and most obviously, if the ACB is sanctioned for the lack of a women’s program, the boards that originally voted for that state of affairs should apologize for their nonsense (since they knew full well that vague promises of improvement both were). meaningless and unenforceable), and change the membership criteria of the ICC to remove the cultural and religious exception that allowed Afghanistan to ignore its responsibilities.

If, on the other hand, the ACB is sanctioned because of the wider human rights record in Afghanistan, ICC members need to think about a consistent set of principles that they can all live by. This will be challenging for members (both Full and Associate), given the poor human rights record of many countries within the ICC. It will also raise tough questions for the institution itself – the ICC is headquartered in a repressive autocracy in the Gulf (the UAE), recently hosted T20 World Cup matches in another (Oman), and is accepting major financial sponsorship from a third ( the state of Saudi Arabia). oil company, Aramco). Meeting these challenges will be messy and may require some ugly compromises. But the Taliban is one of the absolute worst governments in the world by any measure (and, pragmatically, they have next to no geopolitical allies), so it presents a unique opening for cricket to establish a human rights base under which it won’t go down. Coming together, in consultation with human rights groups, to agree on a set of shared values ​​would be a boon to cricket’s global reputation and establish the sport as a true voice of moral credibility.

Finally, if the ACB is sanctioned government interference in the organization, the ICC board would be risky in its hypocrisy without serious change in enforcement. Gunmen taking out administrators may be as blatant as government interference, but at least half of current full members would have a case to answer if this provision were generally taken seriously. And if the rules are not taken seriously at the moment (because of the obvious self-preservation instinct), there must be a real independent enforcement mechanism to enforce them. The Woolf reportThe model of independent governance remains, even ten years later, the gold standard for structural reforms, and this publication calls again for its adoption. Failing that, however, there is a more modest change that is more likely to succeed: the ICC’s 2017 oversight mechanism, which provides for an independent assessment of FM’s compliance with membership criteria every five years. If Cricket Australia is serious about its change of mind on Afghanistan, perhaps it could start by using some of its considerable influence in the boardroom to lobby for it.

Ultimately, if the history of ICC boardroom politics is any indication, none of these three suggestions are likely to even be seriously considered, let alone overlook the short-term importance of a vote. And in the year and a half that have passed since the Taliban seized power, the cricket leaders have missed the opportunity to show true moral leadership. But as Afghanistan’s position appears to be becoming untenable even for the ICC, and Australia’s new spotlight on the issue, the March board meeting offers a second chance to address systemic issues within the game’s administration.

Anything less, and action to punish Afghanistan would be little more than a transparent public relations stunt marked by hypocrisy and double standards.

You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to help the game grow.

Be sure to visit our homepage for the latest newssubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,Facebook,LinkedInandYouTube.

Don’t know where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast.

Support us from US$2 per month and receive exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.