Jackson State football recruiting after Deion Sanders





Jackson State football coach TC Taylor is living his dream. His first 25 days on the track were busy and fun. He’s gone from taking orders from Deion Sanders to giving them. He recently returned from a coaching clinic, where he interviewed coaches to fill vacancies for his staff. One of the key traits he is looking for is the right fit in the JSU culture. The entire coaching staff will not be new, with Taylor retaining defensive line coach Jeff Weeks and director of player personnel Otis Riddley. His goal is to hire coaches who are of high character and are good recruiters and teachers. Taylor will have to hire a strength and conditioning coach. I am looking for men’s leaders and coaches who can help me develop this football team. If I say the right strength guys and offensive and defensive coordinators, you’ll hear those guys’ names soon. Another of Taylor’s concentrations was recruiting and replacing the players who entered the transfer portal. So far, JSU has lost seven to Colorado and one to Louisville. The focus was on getting the right guys here, Taylor said. Taylor said about 80 players are returning and getting ready for spring training. JSU has added three quarterbacks to its roster after losing Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders to his backup JP Andrade. Sanders threw for 40 touchdowns and 3,732 yards. Sanders moved to Colorado to play for his father, Deion Sanders. Andrade was a senior who saw time in cleanup duty. The other quarterbacks on the roster were Greyson Thomson, Matthew Ricciardi-Vitale and Norman Douglas Jr. TC TAYLOR SIGNS 14 RECRUTS BY CLASSJackson State football coach TC Taylor signs 14 players for his first recruiting class We’ve only signed three quarterbacks who will compete here next year, Taylor said. The quarterback position was exhausted: We had guys hitting the gantry and we really didn’t bring anything back. You know how important that position is to the team. We needed help and we wanted to address that this spring. We have guys we can evaluate. JSU SUFFERS HEARING LOSS IN BOWLJackson State football suffers Celebration Bowl heartthrob in Deion Sanders final game Taylor has some very good players who were in the portal but decided to return to JSU. The defense will return linebacker Nyles Gaddy and All-SWAC performer along with defensive back KeVric Wiggins Jr, who played in 13 games. The defense was No. 1 in the SWAC conference, with 10.3 points per game. During the early signing period, the team discussed skill positions. Now Taylor caters to offensive and defensive linemen. JSU RECRUITS HIGH SCHOOL QBJackson State Football snatches another quarterback in high school recruit PJ Hatter We want to preach a physical kind of football in Jackson State, Taylor said. I know that starts in advance, and not only that, but if you want to improve your power level, you have to recruit it. One of the goals for me is to get stronger and more physical ahead of time for spring. Jackson State is currently putting together its spring training schedule and pre-season schedule.

