Womens Tennis loses tight battle to No. 2 North Carolina in season opener





Next game: at Campbell 1/20/2023 | 1:00 pm January 20 (Fri) / 1:00 PM Bee Campbell CHAPEL HILL, NC The Elon University women’s tennis team won a pair of singles games in the first game of the spring season, but lost 5-2 to No. 2 North Carolina in a close game. “This was a great way to start our spring season,” head coach said Elizabeth Anderson said. “It was a huge effort against a great team from North Carolina. We had a lot of competitive games. I’m proud of Julie and Olivia for winning their singles matches and Sibel for winning the first set against the top ranked singles- player of the country.” HIGHLIGHTS Sibel Tanik fought to win the opening set of her match 7-5 against North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley, who is currently the No. 1 player in the ITA singles rankings. With 6-5 in the set, Tanik trailed 15-40 in the 12 e gamebut won the next three points to secure a first-set win. Crawley forced a third set with a 6-3 win in the second and won the match 10-5 in a decisive tiebreak.

fought to win the opening set of her match 7-5 against North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley, who is currently the No. 1 player in the ITA singles rankings. With 6-5 in the set, Tanik trailed 15-40 in the 12 gamebut won the next three points to secure a first-set win. Crawley forced a third set with a 6-3 win in the second and won the match 10-5 in a decisive tiebreak. Julie Ball earned Elon’s first singles win of the spring season with a 6-1, 6-1 against Lindsay Zink of North Carolina. Ball’s game was the second singles game to end and cut North Carolina’s lead to 2–1.

earned Elon’s first singles win of the spring season with a 6-1, 6-1 against Lindsay Zink of North Carolina. Ball’s game was the second singles game to end and cut North Carolina’s lead to 2–1. In the last game to finish, Olivia Sagittarius and North Carolina’s Sara McClure split the first two sets on court six before Archer won a back-and-forth final frame 6–4. Archer broke McClure’s serve to lead 5–4 and served out the final game to secure her 56. e singles win at Elon.

and North Carolina’s Sara McClure split the first two sets on court six before Archer won a back-and-forth final frame 6–4. Archer broke McClure’s serve to lead 5–4 and served out the final game to secure her 56. singles win at Elon. In her first double singles match with the Phoenix, freshman Madison Cordisco played a tight second set against the No. 8 ranked player in the ITA rankings, falling 6-2, 6-4 to the No. 2 spot.

played a tight second set against the No. 8 ranked player in the ITA rankings, falling 6-2, 6-4 to the No. 2 spot. North Carolina took the double with wins over No. 1 and No. 2. NEXT ONE Elon will travel to face Campbell in his second of four consecutive road races to begin the season on January 20 at 1 p.m. RESULTS

Single people 1. #1 Fiona Crawley (UNC) defeats. Sibel Tanik (Elon) 5-7, 6-3, 10-5

2. #8 Defeats Carson Tanguilig (UNC). Madison Cordisco (Elon) 6-2, 6-4

3. #5 Abbey Forbes (UNC) defeats. Lizette Reding (Elon) 6-3, 6-1

4. #58 Defeats Elizabeth Scotty (UNC). Helen Sarikulya (Elon) 6-0, 6-0

5. Julie Ball (Elon) def. Lindsay Zinc (UNC) 6-1, 6-1

6. Olivia Sagittarius (Elon) def. Sara McClure (UNC) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 Doubles 1. #1 Defeat Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig (UNC). Sibel Tanik / Lizette Reding (Elon) 6-3

2. Abbey Forbes/Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) defeated. Olivia Sagittarius / Julie Ball (Elon) 6-2

3. Sophia Patel/Lindsay Zinc (UNC) vs. Madison Cordisco / Helen Sarikulya (Elon) 4-3, unfinished Order of Finish: Doubles (2.1); Singles (4,5,3,2,1,6) –ELON–

