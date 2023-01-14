Men’s hockey shuts out LIU, 5-2

Princeton kept its serve on home ice against Long Island, navigated a rocky affair and pulled off a 5-2 victory over Hobey Baker Rink to improve to 9-9-0 overall this season.

Ian Murphy and Liam Gorman each had three-point nights, both wingers scoring twice and adding an assist.

The duo extended their hot streaks in the process, each now running a three game point streak. Liam Gorman has seven points over his last three games, scored five goals and added a pair of assists. Murphy now has back-to-back games with two goals and six total points over his last three appearances.

Ethan Pearson recorded 29 saves in the win, making 13 stops in the third period.

The teams combined for 11 penalties in the game, with Princeton killing all six LIK powerplays.

Murphy got the Tigers on the board 1:50 into the game with an all-encompassing stuff across for his fifth goal of the season. A sustained cycle from Murphy and the Gorman brothers led to Murphy finding space behind the net where he hit back on his forehand to beat Vinnie Purpura to the far post.

On Our Grind… On the leaderboard! Good cycle of the Boston Boys and Ian Murphy ends with a wraparound stuff and a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/VgBy5O3jJk Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 14, 2023

The Tigers could have had a chance to extend their lead after LIU’s Patriks Marcinkevics was ejected on a five-minute big penalty from behind with 4:00 left in the opening period. A pair of Princeton penalties followed instead Seven Walton followed by cutting David Ma denied that elaborate power play.

Murphy doubled Princeton’s lead early in the second period, patiently faking a LIU defender and the goalie to deposit a backhander.

Ian Murphy … Officially on a heater. That is ?? tonight and 4? about his last two games. pic.twitter.com/a8fpGov0uV Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 14, 2023

The Tigers had an excellent chance to extend their lead with 5:29 left in the second then Mackenzie Merriman was awarded a penalty after being hooked while clear in a breakaway. However, Purpura stood up and got a toad on Merriman’s snapshot.

Less than a minute later, LIU got on the board as Chris Pappas noticed the rebound off a Cade Mason shot first and snuck it home to cut Princeton’s lead to 2-1.

Liam Gorman beat the buzzer to send Princeton into the second half with a two-goal lead. After the Sharks coughed up the puck in the neutral zone, Gorman waited for his linemates to be onside and then rushed through a defenseman and made a perfect offer high over Purpura’s blocker with 5.1 seconds left in the middle period.

For the third period in a row, Princeton scored an early goal to gain momentum. To start the third, Liam Gorman ended a short-handed 2-on-1 with Liam Murphy 3:03 in to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

Liam Gorman … so hot right now! His 2nd of the night — an SHG — earns him seven points in his last three games! pic.twitter.com/EKKtA5oToK Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 14, 2023

LIU quickly answered with its second goal of the night as Noah Kane broke free at the far post to finish a 3-on-2 just under six minutes after the third.

A major turning point came just before the midway point of the third period when Princeton successfully killed a LIU 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:58 after Nick Karabin was called for a slash just seconds after a penalty David Ma . The Tigers stood upright, supported by three Ethan Pearson saves.

Nick Seitz bowed before the game with his sixth goal of the season, scoring a power play goal that popped the water bottle off with 0:08 left in the game

1?3? On the 1?3?! Nick Seitz chases away the water bottle to wrap things up for the Tigers in a 5-2 win! pic.twitter.com/VAkK3zjKM5 Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 14, 2023

The Tigers cap off a four-game homestand with a non-conference game against Providence on January 17. The confrontation with the Friars is scheduled for 7 p.m.