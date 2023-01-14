The tennis documentary highlights the loneliness of the sport

In his 2009 biography, Andre Agassi alluded to the loneliness of sport. I play tennis for a living, even though I hate tennis, he said. A sport he practiced as a child. A sport in which he has risen to the highest echelon. A sport in which he won eight major titles and was perhaps the most all-round American player of his time. But the nature of the beast meant competitive competition all year round, all over the world. In between are the intensive workouts and recovery sessions. What personal life?

Netflix’s latest offering, Break Point, focuses on the world of tennis and the daily grind that comes with climbing to the top. Or an attempt to get there. The five episodes released so far focus on 20-somethings Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini, Ajla Tomljanovic, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa (to name a few) and their desperate attempt to defeat the likes of Rafael Nadal. and Novak Djokovic , for the men, and forging a name for themselves for the women.

Tennis’s biggest gripe, from a player’s perspective, is the loneliness of it all. You are engaged in a battle on the field, millions watching around the world, thousands in the stadium, TV cameras capturing every moment, every reaction. There is little room for error, matches can turn in the blink of an eye, sometimes made or missed with a single shot.

Besides the big serves, the topspin heavy forehands and lung-bursting rallies is the mental strength that comes with such situations. It is that desire to keep striving and struggling with the ambition to climb upwards. It is the fear of not reaching their full potential.

Unlike Agassi, Djokovic, Nadal, the first five episodes focus on players who have yet to make it. They have knocked on doors, but failed to break them down. The Italian Berrettini and the Australian Kyrgios are finalists at Wimbledon. Rich kid Fritz from California is Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

The first episode sets the tone for what’s to come with Nick Kyrgios. A player that John McEnroe calls a once in a decade talent. And yet he makes more headlines for his flammable personality by challenging opponents, ranting at chair umpires, dropping F-bombs at the audience, and even accusing a fan of being drunk.

Behind it all is a personality who recognizes that he finds it difficult to live up to expectations and to be on tour for a great deal. The episode deals with mental health and drinking issues that required a close friend to drag him to games. Tennis is an extremely lonely sport, he says. That’s what I struggle with the most, he adds.

That is a feeling shared by the youngsters in the game. What’s the point of being there if I don’t think I can win? Tomljanovic interrogates her team between sobs after losing to Badosa in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open. The existential question is followed by fear of the inevitability, should I just retire?

This comes months before she beats Serena Williams in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in what was arguably the Americans’ legendary last game.

What looks like a dream on the outside is (for many) a nightmare on the inside. It’s a continuous pattern of luxury hotels, hotel food, changing rooms, brightly lit stadiums with nowhere to hide. Only the top players earn money to survive, to travel business/jets, to afford travel buses. The fate dealt with in the five episodes fit the bill. But it doesn’t make grinding any easier.

What begins as a tournament with 128 hopefuls eventually narrows down to one winner. A zero-sum game. If you don’t win the event, you’re a loser every week. That’s when I think tennis is brutal. It goes on and on, with or without you, says Tomljanovic.

One wonders why the creators focused specifically on this set of players during their first five episodes. And why this angle, this storyline when 2022 was flooded with drama. For now, it barely touched Iga Swiatek’s magic run. The deportation saga of Novak Djokovic. Carlos Alcarazs rises to the top of the world.

Perhaps the assignment was to focus on the next generation of champions after Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer. But the beauty of the beast, of sport, lies in its unpredictability. Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open. Djokovic has won Wimbledon. And Alcaraz won the US Open while also climbing to the top of the world. As Berrettini mentions, the sport waits for no one as he references the 19-year-old Spaniard.

As for this group – what keeps them all going despite the loneliness? Badosa probably explains it best: it’s a drug. This sport is a drug. Win big titles, win big games. It’s very addictive.

