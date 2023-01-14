Men’s Basketball drops OT Heartbreaker at RIT





Next game: Hobart 14-01-2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Jan 14 (Sat) / 4:00 PM Hobart History SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College men’s basketball team hit clutch shots at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and held a six-point lead in the extra frame, but the team remained scoreless for more than half of overtime to allow Rochester Institute of Technology to escape with an 81-79 win on Friday night at Viniar Athletic Center. Mike Manley brought in a team-best 20 points for Union (2-12, 1-6 Liberty League), including a trio of clutch free throws in the closing seconds that tied the game after regulation. First year Aren Cummings had his best game of the season with 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with four rebounds and five steals while senior Chris Lovisolo added a season-best 10 points from the bench. Kevin Ryan was figuratively and literally huge for RIT (7-6, 3-3 Liberty League) on the night, leading all players with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and four assists. Brock Bowen scored 20 points and four steals, and Andrew Fox just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 boards and three blocks. RIT appeared to be in shape after a 10-0 run and put the visitors up 49-37 with 12:52 left in the second half, but Union held the visitors nearly seven minutes without a field goal to get back into the game. Still trailing by eight with 2:57 left, jumpers from Cummings and Manley cut the deficit in half before a big three from Lovisolo made it a 61-60 game in the final minute. Two free throws from Ryan made it a three-point game, but Manley managed to get Mark Osime airborne on a three-point attempt with 6.6 ticks on the clock, and the senior calmly made all three free throws to end the game of time. Union scored on their first three possessions in overtime, including back-to-back threes from Lovisolo and classmate Brian Nobody that put the home team up 71-65 with 3:25 left. However, the offense went cold and RIT scored on four consecutive trips down the field to take a 76-71 lead with 56 seconds remaining. Manley gave life to Union with a quick three, then countered two Bowen free throws with a jumper to come within a bucket again at 78-76 with 10 seconds left. RIT’s Matt Caggiano came off the bench to make some critical freebies to regain the four-point lead, which was essential after another late three from Manley with 1.6 seconds left. Caggiano missed one of two attempts to give Union one last chance, but a Lovisolo prayer at the buzzer went unanswered from the board. Union finished the game with 21 more shot attempts than RIT, but only shot 39.5 percent from the field (30 of 76) compared to the visitors’ 47.3 percent (26 of 55). The big difference came at the charity streak, which the Tigers made 33 times and 24 times (72.7 percent) compared to Union’s 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) effort on the line. Union will try to shake off the loss tomorrow with another crucial conference clash against Hobart College starting at 4pm at the Viniar Athletic Center.

