Cal Football: What a TCU Beat Writer Tells Us About New Bears QB Sam Jackson V
Cal’s new quarterback, TCU transfer Sam Jackson V, has “electric power as a runner” and “a solid arm,” according to Steve Johnson, who covered the Horned Frogs for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Jackson was TCU coach Sonny Dykes’ quarterback, so Johnson’s impressions are based on limited observations. But he said there were TCU fans who were sad to see him go.
And for Cal, who wanted a dual-threat quarterback under new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Jackson could be a perfect fit.
“He’s extremely clumsy in space, especially when he gets on edge,” Johnson says in the video at the top of this story. “If there’s a kind of quarterback who can maybe flourish when the offensive line isn’t in order, he’s that kind of guy.”
Cal announced the signing of Jackson on Wednesday, and the Naperville, Illinois native will be on hand for spring ball, where he will compete with returning quarterbacks Zach Johnson and Fernando Mendoza, neither of whom has attempted to succeed in college.
In two seasons, Jackson has thrown a total of six passes, completing them all, in cleanup duty for the Horned Frogs, who were 12-0 in the 2022 regular season and lost to Georgia in Monday night’s CFP championship game.
Cal lists Jackson at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. That might be generous, Johnson said. “He’s not the biggest player in the world. He’s probably 5-9-ish, 5-10, if that’s true,” Johnson suggested. “There are limitations with his size. He’s not going to run people over. He’s going to try to make boys miss.”
And that’s what he’s going to do, Johnson believes. “I think he has an electrical ability as a runner,” he said. “Obviously he can’t be hit when he’s practicing, but you can see a little bit when he comes into matches.
“What he can do with his legs I think can be very special. His ability to improvise and create throwing lanes when he comes out of the bag could be something that really helps him.
Chandler Morris, also a freshman this season, won the TCU starting job at Max Duggan’s fall camp. When Morris was injured early in Week 1, Duggan returned to the starting lineup and finished second of the Heisman Trophy, kicking off a magical TCU season.
Morris would be the starter next year, Johnson said, regardless of what might have happened in spring training.
“I think he can be productive. I’m not sure what his ceiling is, but there were more than a few TCU fans hoping he would have stayed,” said Johnson. “He’s a talented player. Now it’s just a matter of what he can do if he gets more time on the pitch.”
Derek Lytle, who covered TCU for the SI. com network website Killer Frogs, believes Dykes may have encouraged Jackson to look elsewhere because he wouldn’t be fulfilled as a backup.
“Everyone sees him as a running quarterback, but the kid has a lot of arm talent. He effortlessly tosses the ball 60 yards down the field,” Lytle said. “He barely got into games, but when he did, he was pretty ready.”
Johnson said his few interactions with Jackson suggest he’s a good guy.
“It seemed like he just really loved the game and was excited to be there,” said Johnson. “He’s a bit of a prankster. I think he can dance. I think he’ll be a good kid and I think he’ll be a good pickup for Cal.
Johnson shares his thoughts in the video above about Dykes, the former Cal coach, who has won numerous National Coach of the Year awards after leading TCU to a season few envisioned.
It sounds like Dykes operated just like Cal did, where workouts were open to reporters and fans.
“He was very chill, very relaxed,” Johnson said. “He kind of changed the way the program worked from Gary Patterson, which was rigid, kind of edgy in a way. Clearly a very successful Hall of Fame level coach. Sonny is the exact opposite.
“All practices are open. We could talk to any type of player we wanted. He told me he wanted the players to be the face of the program. I don’t know if he did anything special other than come in and really be himself, and it really resonated with the roster.
Cover photo of Sam Jackson V courtesy of TCU Athletics
Follow Cal Sports Report’s Jeff Faraudo on Twitter: @jefffaraudo
