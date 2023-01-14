Eagles beat Redbirds to open 2023





In the first game of the spring season, Eastern Washington women’s tennis defeated Seattle U 5-2 at Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse on Friday night (Jan. 13). After winning the double, the Eagles won four singles matches to open 2023 with a 1-0 record. “It was a great effort from the whole team today to win a season opening on our home field. I am very proud of the way we approached our games,” said head coach Dustin Hinson said. “We’re enjoying the journey and the process of improving as we just try to stay in the moment no matter what’s going on in the game. I loved our mentality and I love our energy that’s there today. This is a good start and now we have to keep working and building to improve anyway I’m excited to see what we can achieve this season if we stick together and give everything we’ve got, day in and day out.” Doubles At the number 1 spot, Isabella Foshee and Leandra Nizetic defeated Elena Kraleva and Liliya Dimova of Seattle 6-3. Scout Matthews and Taylor Andersen controlled their matchup in the No. 2 doubles, winning 6-1 against Marija Elenova and Jade Quintana. Single people Mathews would take the field ranked No. 1 in singles, defeating Elena Kraleva 6-3, 6-3. At the number 4 position, Renata Gabuzyan won the first set 7-5, then battled to a 7-6 (7-3) victory in the second to win the matchup. Kenzington Mann dominated and defeated Shuanghu Huang without dropping a game 6-0, 6-0. Andersen defeated Jade Quintana to win 4-6, 6-2 (13-11). Eastern had already won the game during Andersen’s game. Results Single people

Scout Matthews final Elena Kraleva 6-3, 6-3

Defeats Liliya Dimova. Leandra Nizetic 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)

Maria beats Elena. Isabella Foshee 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3)

Renata Gabuzyan final Lola Tavcar 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)

Taylor Andersen final Jade Quintana 4-6, 6-2 (13-11)

Kenzington Mann defeated Shuanghu Huang 6-0, 6-0 Doubles

Isabella Foshee / Leandra Nizetic final Elena Kraleva/Liliya Dimova 6-3

Scout Matthews / Taylor Andersen final Marija Elenova/Jade Quintana 6-1

Defeats Lola Tavcar/Mireia Fehr. Renata Gabuzyan / Kenzington Mann 7-5 Next one Eastern Washington travels to the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, January 29 at noon Pacific time.

