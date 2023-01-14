Rebecca Mammel leads the Nation in the women’s weight throw





SWARTSBURG Senior Rebecca Mammel opened the 2023 season on Friday, leading the nation in women’s weight throw for Virginia Tech Athletics at the Virginia Tech Invitational. Senioropened the 2023 season on Friday, leading the nation in women’s weight throw for Virginia Tech Athletics at the Virginia Tech Invitational. Mammel opened the weight throw with her best throw of the day, 22.96m. Her name currently ranks first in the nation. Sarah Killin placed second with a throw of 22.17 m, currently the third best mark in DI. The Hokie pair was the only woman of the day to throw beyond 20 yards. Sprints / hurdles Tech won the 60-meter sprint and the 300-meter axis Cole Brook crossed the finish line first in the 60 meters with a time of 6.66. followed closely, Ali Diby was second (6.71) and Kahleje Tillmon was third (6.77). Beck’s winning time puts him in the top five in the country. Men’s 300 meters KennedyHarrison claimed first with a personal best of 33.05. Judson Lincoln IV was second (33.33) followed by Ali Diby third (33.41). Layla Andersen started the season on a high note, finishing first in the 60 m hurdles with a personal best of 8.30. Anderson placed second in the 300 meters, stopping the clock at 38.74. Distance

Victor Idhammar and Star price took home a pair of wins for Virginia Tech in the men’s and women’s 1000 meters. Idhammar took over the men’s race in the last 200 meters and won the race with a time of 2:23.46. Price overcame her teammate Ava Hassebrock to win the race with a time of 2:48.13. Hassebrock crossed the line second in 2:48.66. Women’s 3000 meters Lindsay Butler finished second with a time of 9:27.05. Hannah Balle followed in fifth place in a personal best of 9:49.32. Arlo Ludewick finished fifth in the men’s 3000 meters with a time of 8:22.47. jumps

Chancey Chambers needed just one attempt in the men’s triple jump to take home the crown at 16.03 m. Chambers is one of three men in the entire NCAA to jump past 16 yards this season. Close Pyles held second place in the women’s triple jump, reaching a distance of 12.60 m in her third attempt. Pyles’ sign currently ranks seventh in DI. Pole vault

Erin Kelher achieved her first career victory in the women’s pole vault (unseeded), reaching a height of 4.0 m on her first attempt. The Virginia Tech Invitational will resume at 11 a.m. with the women’s high jump and pole vault. The track events start at 1:00 PM

