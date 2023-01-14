Justin Langer may never coach again

Justin Langer says he may never coach again after his acrimonious departure from Cricket Australia.

The former Australia coach said aspects of having a top job literally broke his heart, while some scars may never heal.

Langer led Australia in the wake of the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, but his intense management style and reported mood swings grated on the playing group.

During crisis talks in mid-2021, he stepped back and the results poured in: Australia won the T20 World Cup that year and the Ashes 4-0 in the summer.

But Langer was only offered a six-month contract extension, which he turned down, realizing the writing was on the wall at Jolimont.

Talking to the cricket and so on podcast, Langer revealed that the experience might be enough to put him off coaching forever.

I don’t think I will coach again. No, I don’t think I’ll be coaching again, said Langer, who was a very successful coach with Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers before taking the national job.

The craziness is and it’s really strange in cricket when you think about a lot of the other codes, the best coaches are much older. It makes no sense in cricket.

I say I’m not going to coach anymore, but I think in 10 years I’ll be the best coach I can be. I honestly think things don’t shock you, things don’t surprise you (the more experience you get).

Langer was probed to coach England after being sidelined by Australia, while the Daily telegram reports that he could have led the Hobart Hurricanes this BBL season, but he wasn’t ready.

He was raw and emotional on the podcast with Australians Peter Lalor and Gideon Haigh, telling the duo that the story surrounding his departure was too hard to accept.

The hardest thing about my last 12 months, and I say it hand to heart, was that there was a story that I hated the players or that the players hated me too. That literally broke my heart, Langer said.

Justin Langer says he may never coach again.

Everything I literally did all the time when I was in Western Australia coaching the Scorchers when I was with Phil Hughes when I first started and with Steve Smith I came up with them as a kid (when I was) a assistant coach (was because I loved the players)

Some players may not have liked my style. I’m serious, I can be intense. But they know how much I loved them and they loved me too.

I kept reading this story and it literally broke my heart.

That’s why if you ask if I’ll be a better coach next time, for my family I’m not sure if I can go through that again.

Langer also insisted he still has very special relationships with Australian group players.

He added: My children love me unconditionally. As a coach you sometimes have to do that. You have to get them aligned. You have to have the bigger picture in mind.

Some people won’t like that and because they’re not your kids, they’ll say it’s disposable.

That’s fine. That’s life. But that’s the killer.