No. 11 men’s ice hockey defeats Elmira, 4-2





BABSON PARK, Massachusetts—Junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Massachusetts) scored the go-ahead at 7:49 p.m. of the second period and freshman Ian Dirscoll (Middleton, Massachusetts) added a goal and an assist to help the 11th-ranked Babson College loss visiting Elmira College, 4-2, in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) on Friday night at the Babson Skating Center. Babson, who has won four games in a row, improves to 11-4-2 overall and 6-2-2 in league games, while Elmira drops to 8-7-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the NEHC. Freshmen Tommy Rooney (Milton, Massachusetts) and Mike Stevens (Massapequa, NY) each had a goal, while grad student Max Torrez (Framingham, Massachusetts), junior Colby Bailey (Southborough, Massachusetts), sophomore Matt Cormier (Waltham, Massachusetts) and freshmen Nolan Dion (Marshfield, Massachusetts), Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario), and Ryan Murphy (Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan) all provided an assist for the Beavers. Senior goaltender Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, British Columbia) made 28 saves and is now 9-1-2 on the year. Junior Bailey Krawczyk (Elmira, NY) scored twice for the Soaring Eagles, who got 26 saves from freshman Kyle Curtin (St. George, Ontario). Elmira had what looked like the opening goal brushed off due to goaltender interference 7:11 into the first period and the Greens and Whites took a 1–0 lead less than two minutes later when Torrez forced a turnover behind the net to feed Driscoll Stevens, who Curtin defeated with a one-timer from the slot. However, the Soaring Eagles tied at 15:16 when Krawczyk tapped in Mastrangeli’s shot from the right circle. The Beavers took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to get back in front at 12:43 of the second period. Dion collected his own rebound and fed Driscoll, who fired a shot past Curtin from the bottom of the right circle for his fourth goal of the season. The lead was short-lived, however, as Krawczyk intercepted a free pass at the blue line and beat Hildenbrand for a short count to make it 2–2 just over three minutes later. Elmira had a golden opportunity to go up front with a minute left in the third, but junior Jared Smith (Rochester, NY) missed wide for a 3-on-1 and Babson took advantage by going in front for good when Kramer made a centering pass Curtin at the nearest post, just 11 seconds before the second break. The Greens made it 4–2 just 3:15 into the third inning as Cormier forced a turnover on center ice to set up Rooney’s second goal of the season on a breakaway. Both teams finished the game with 30 shots on target. Groen-Wit went 1-for-5 on the power play and Elmira finished 1-for-4. Both teams return to action Saturday at 4 p.m. as Babson hosts Hobart, while Elmira travels to Southern Maine. GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are now 8-6 all-time against Elmira and have won four of the last five meetings between the teams.

• Babson improves to 9-2-1 when first to score and 8-1-0 in the year when leading after two periods.

• The Beavers 5-0 this winter and 36-1 back to the start of the 2019/20 campaign in scoring at least three goals.

• Green-White is now 9-2-1 this season in scoring on the power play.

