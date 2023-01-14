No. 17/19 River Hawks claim 2-1 victory over Maine





ORONO, MaineA two-point night from senior Mark Korencik (Zilina, Slovakia) helped the No. 17/19 UMass Lowell men’s hockey (12-8-1, 6-4-1 Hockey East) earn a 2-1 victory over Maine (8-10-2, 2-6-1 HEA) on Friday evening in the Alfond Arena. Korenik’s goal and assist not only gave the defender the team’s best two points, but also marked his first career multi-point game. The Slovakian-born skater also scored a goal in his second consecutive game, marking a new career first. On top of his impressive offensive performance, Korenik contributed big minutes on the blue line with two blocks and earned a +2 rating. Strengthening the standout defensive performance of UMass Lowell, sophomore Isaac Jonsson (Ängelholm, Sweden) tapped in the game-winner for the River Hawks for his third of the season in the second. Co-captains Jon McDonald (Livonia, Michigan) and Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) and senior Ryan Brushett (Montreal, Quebec) also earned points in Orono, dishing out one assist each. Graduated student Gustavus Davis Grigal (Riga, Latvia) stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced to improve to a 7-4-1 score of the year. Most impressively, the veteran netminder backstopped the River Hawks’ penalty kill unit to a flawless performance against the Black Bears. Although Maine brought several strong net-front challenges to the River Hawks in the opening minutes of the game, UMass Lowell flipped the switch and lit the lamp first in Friday night’s tilt. Berglund won his fight past the backboard, finding McDonald with a centering pass as the defenseman advanced through the neutral zone. Korenik, receiving the drop pass from McDonald, briefly held the puck before firing a smooth wrist past Maine’s Victor Otman for the first of the night. The Black Bears earned four minutes of power play time in the closing minutes of the first period, forcing UMass Lowell to defend back-to-back 5-on-4 and 5-on-3 situations. Thankfully, impressive goaltending by Grigals and impeccable defense by UMass Lowell’s tough penalty-kill unit quelled both scenarios for the Maine man’s advantage to close out the first by the 1-0 margin. UMass Lowell burst back onto the ice with intensity in the second period, pounding Ostman at the door. Brushett put in a solid shot at goal after spinning to fend off his defender, but was kicked off at the last second by Ostman’s left cushion. sophomore Stephen Owens (Midlothian, Va.) followed up Brushett’s heat check with a hard one-timer to Ostman’s chest, but the puck bounced up and over the net. The pressure paid off for the River Hawks just nine minutes into midfield. After breaking into the Black Bears’ zone, the home team tried to shift the momentum back in their favor with a pass past the boards behind Ostman. Korenik, intercepting the clear attempt, saw an open Brushett in the lock. The senior forward ripped a shot toward the net, but missed by a narrow margin and the puck bounced off the glass and came back into play. Jonsson quickly picked up the puck off the ricochet before ripping a shot through a small gap for a 2-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the second. Both teams hit the physical as the River Hawks raced for a third and the Black Bears aimed for a comeback. Although Grigals made 21 stops in the first 40 minutes, Maine’s Nolan Renwick took advantage of a timely display from a pad save to cut UMass Lowell’s two-goal lead to one with 18:55 on the game clock. The River Hawks switched to a more defensive style of play in the final frame. Maine tried to make his way back into the game with a few taps on the creases, but Grigals knocked down their four chances in the third period. The Black Bears pulled Ostman in favor of extra help on offense as time ticked down, but the effort fell just short for the home side as UMass Lowell secured the 2–1 victory. The River Hawks return to the Alfond Arena tomorrow, Saturday, January 13 to close out the series with the Black Bears. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

