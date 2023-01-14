Clemson football new OC’s contract approved





Garrett Riley was named Clemson football offensive coordinator Friday afternoon, when the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a three-year deal for the Tigers’ newest assistant football coach. Riley will earn $1.75 million annually and receive a $300,000 signing bonus. Riley, 33, replaces Brandon Streeter, who was fired Thursday after one season by head coach Dabo Swinney as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Streeter made $925,000 last season. NEED HELP:How Garrett Riley can succeed with the Clemson Football offense where Brandon Streeter failed BIG PLAY HELP:What Clemson football needs to do to regain its big playing abilities, return to playoffs WHO MAY FOLLOW:Clemson Football could add these TCU players after Garrett Riley is named offensive coordinator Last season, Riley was offensive coordinator with TCU and helped the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record on a prolific offense. TCU advanced to the CFP National Championship Game where it lost 65-7 to Georgia. “Garrett has an incredible track record,” said Swinney. “His body of work, including last season when his ninth scoring offense helped transform TCU from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s inaugural season, speaks for itself. Clemson will help. welcome the Riley family to the Clemson family with open arms.” Including athletic director Graham Neff. We couldn’t be happier that Garrett is joining the Clemson family, Neff said. “Last year he was the winner of the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in college football. He coached for a national championship just four days ago on Monday night; definitely a strong bloodline and background in college football. His fit with Clemson as a person and family man, let alone a coaching acumen, will be an incredible addition to our Clemson football program.” Garrett, the younger brother of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, is expected to add production and imaginative play to Clemson’s offense, who ranked 48th nationally in total offense and finished the season by scoring one touchdown in a 31–14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on December 30. I am honored and excited to join the Clemson family, said Riley. The opportunity to participate in a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was just too good to pass up. I have always had tremendous respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built.” Clemson’s attack rarely clicked on all cylinders in 2022 and failed to deliver the big plays Clemson fans had become accustomed to in recent years. The Tigers ranked 66th in the nation in games of 20 yards or more; TCU ranked fourth in that category and also led the nation in 22 plays from scrimmage of 50 yards or more. Riley, who was named a recipient of the Broyles Award on December 6, will be joined at Clemson by his wife, Lindsay, and two sons, Gibson and Grayson.

