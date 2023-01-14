Australian Open: Caroline Garcia uneasy after reaction to bulimia comments





Caroline Garcia, the world number four, said on Saturday that she might not have opened up about her battle with bulimia had she known the reaction her revelation would provoke in the tennis world ahead of the Australian Open. Garcia, who capped off an impressive second half of the 2022 season by winning the WTA Tour title, told L Equip she had turned to food to fill a void when she was not going well on the court, leading to an outpouring of support from the tennis community. I think if I had known it was going to be this fast I might not have said it, said the 29-year-old, who will play Canada’s Katherine Sebov in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. After that, when I saw how much it was going on in the world of tennis, it made me feel a little uncomfortable. I don’t regret saying it. It’s what happened. I’m not ashamed of it. I think it happens to a lot of athletes and a lot of regular people too, because we’re still human and go through a lot of emotions. Garcia took a break from tennis last March to undergo ankle surgery and bounced back in fine form winning in Cincinnati, Bad Homburg and Warsaw, while also reaching the semifinals of the US Open. She takes on Sebov in hopes of getting up to speed quickly as she sets her sights on a maiden Grand Slam title. I think what’s hard is we don’t have a lot of rhythm, she said. The Slam comes very soon after the off-season, so you haven’t played. You can play tournaments, but if you really go for it you will of course have a lot of matches. So far I didn’t get much rhythm on the track, not as many wins if I wanted to give me all the confidence I need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/australian-open-2023-caroline-garcia-bulimia-comments-reaction/article66377155.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos